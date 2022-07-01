ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CP Group acquires 47-story Miami Tower in Downtown Miami

By Released
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCP Group has acquired Miami Tower, a 47-story, class A office tower in the heart of downtown Miami, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors. The acquisition brings CP Group’s downtown Miami holdings...

CBS Miami

July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park is a family tradition for some

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
NBC Miami

Travelers at South Florida Airports Avoid Most July 4 Travel Headaches

The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
Marsha Peterson

City of Miami on July 3rd: Updates from Better Streets Miami Beach, City of Miami and Miami-Dade SWM

Residents who receive garbage and bulky trash services tomorrow, Monday, July 4th, should place their items on their curbside tonight.City of Miami. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
HBCU Gameday

Campbell’s FAMU roots drives him as an inventor and investor

Stan Campbell is used to breaking the norm. Born of Bahamian (mother) and Jamaican (father) ancestry, the Campbell family grew up in extremely humble beginnings in Miami’s Liberty City community. Campbell would graduate high school and head to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M after growing up in a home with five boys. During his time at FAMU, he wrote the data reduction and aero-analysis for the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Needless to say, he was corralled by NASA immediately after graduation.
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Rich the Kid, Brody Jenner, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
communitynewspapers.com

Tempo Restaurant brings exquisite Mediterranean cuisine to Gables

Local residents and visitors are invited to take a pause from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives at Coral Gables’ newest dining spot, Tempo Restaurant. Tempo represents an idealistic approach to life and time in general, where everything is in sync at once. In Tempo, guests can expect to feel a sense of calm and truly enjoy the best of casual Mediterranean dining with exquisite meals, an open ambiance, and a new approach to healthy and flavorful food.
Miami New Times

June 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Summer is here and thoughts turn to vacations, beach outings, and new places to dine with friends and family. Notable openings this past month included a beachside pop-up by 2 Korean Girls, a new location for Rosie's, and Lion & the Rambler in Coral Gables. Sadly, Miami lost a host...
Daily Mail

The ultimate escape for pandemic-weary travelers: Inside Pharrell Williams and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman's high-energy, Instagram-worthy Goodtime Hotel in Miami which is leaving guests feeling Happy

Nestled in the heart of Miami's historic South Beach is what appears to be, at first glance, an unassuming building. The exteriors give no hint that behind the walls is a colorful, high-energy hotel providing an escape from reality for pandemic-weary guests. As you step into the airy atrium entryway...
Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
communitynewspapers.com

Coppola’s Bistro Ristorante offers a taste of Italy in Coral Gables

For traditional fine Italian dining, one need venture no further than Coppola’s Bistro Ristorante, offering a delicious authentic taste of Italy with a wide variety of pasta, risotto, meat and fine wine. Live music and a welcoming atmosphere provide the perfect complement for a truly memorable Italian dining experience.
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Class of 2024 Dillard star defensive back Antione Jackson flips from Georgia to Hurricanes

The Hurricanes’ first commitment in the 2024 class is a big one. Dillard star defensive back Antione Jackson backed off his pledge to Georgia and committed to Miami on Saturday, announcing his decision on his social media accounts. The Panthers standout is rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is listed as the No. 9 safety and No. 83 player in the 2024 class. ...
miamiculinarytours.com

Where to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Miami

Where to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Miami. Sure, you could enjoy fried chicken any day of the year, but National Fried Chicken Day is a chance to fully embrace those crunchy, oily, seasoned, juicy morsels of chicken. Some spots serve it on the bone while some don’t or some are wings or breasts or even vegetarian/vegan. Regardless of the origin, method, or style, it begins and ends the same way, from the plate to your stomach. Fried chicken is always a staple dish that you just can’t get enough of so come and dig in with these restaurants below:
sflcn.com

Unifest 2022 Celebrates 28 Years of Caribbean Unity in South Florida

[LAUDERDALE LAKES] – One of countless events curtailed by COVID-19 in the past two years, Unifest returns live on July 24 at Vincent Torres Park in Lauderdale Lakes. It is the 28th staging of the day-long show, a mainstay of the Caribbean community in South Florida. Jamaican Hazelle Rogers, mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, is expecting a bumper turnout.
Click10.com

South Florida man wins $2 million playing lottery scratch-off game

– A Palm Beach County man is about $2 million richer, after claiming a top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Richard Awe, 34, of  Boca Raton, purchased his winning ticket from Discount Food Stop, located at 10801 Northeast 13 Avenue in Miami. He chose to receive his winnings  as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
