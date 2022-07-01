CP Group acquires 47-story Miami Tower in Downtown Miami

Where to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Miami. Sure, you could enjoy fried chicken any day of the year, but National Fried Chicken Day is a chance to fully embrace those crunchy, oily, seasoned, juicy morsels of chicken. Some spots serve it on the bone while some don’t or some are wings or breasts or even vegetarian/vegan. Regardless of the origin, method, or style, it begins and ends the same way, from the plate to your stomach. Fried chicken is always a staple dish that you just can’t get enough of so come and dig in with these restaurants below:
Comments / 0