Jordan, MN

50 years ago: Jordan teen wins Lutheran Pioneer Voyager Red Beret

 4 days ago

Our Greys went to Belle Plaine Sunday and put on one of their old time exhibitions of baseball. The team scored 10 runs in the first inning. A grand total of 25 runs won the game 25 to 1. A grand game. The M.E. church parsonage has been treated...

Minneapolis man gets BASS win

CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
Struggles continue for Coyotes on diamond

It's been a tough summer so far for the Shakopee Coyotes. Shakopee dropped 14 of 15 games when it entered the Fourth of July break, including a 22-2 setback at home to the St. Patrick Irish June 29 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play June 29. The Coyotes' lone victory this summer...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
By the Numbers: The Mississippi River

Yes, you can captain your own boat on the river. Two public launch spots to consider are Riverfront Regional Park in Fridley and the Mississippi River Boat Ramp at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul. 681. Length in miles that the Mississippi River flows through Minnesota. 1. Nationally recognized...
FRIDLEY, MN
Eat and Drink with a View of the Mississippi River

While it opened as Red River Kitchen in a restored grain elevator, this quiet riverside spot just down from Raspberry Island has become, simply, City House. It’s easy eating with street tacos, nachos, and Cuban and pork sandwiches along with beer, wine, and cocktail options. Plan an afternoon of barge watching while you sip on a cucumber-basil gin and tonic or a raspberry-lime mojito. Located along the Sam Morgan Regional Trail. 258 Mill St.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Delano 4th of July Celebration Saturday Events

The Wright County community of Delano hosts one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the state, and there are numerous reasons to enjoy the day in Delano today. Today’s featured events include sports tournaments, fun at the carnival, a kiddie parade, the the Delano Fireman’s waterball tournament, bingo in the park, and a kiddie pedal pull.
DELANO, MN
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Martin Curtis Cook, 57 of Minnetonka, MN 55345 - MSD harassment restraining order violation. Isaac Richard Arnold, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD dangerous weapons, disorderly conduct & obstruction. Gerald Gene Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic assault & 4th degree damage to property. Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & GM 3rd degree DWI controlled substance. Alexander Joseph Robertson, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Elizabeth Mae Yanish, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM DWI, DWI test refusal & MSD open bottle. Joscelyn Anne Offerdahl, 22 of Monticello, MN 55362 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Tyler James Petzel, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM DWI. Maria Erica Kristin-Sada Harris, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault & threats of violence. Travis Francis Jaeger, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention orders. Carl Michael Balloy, 25 of South Haven, MN 55382 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jennifer Kay Brandell, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Gustav Edward Stodieck, 26 of Cambridge, MN 55008 - an Aitkin Co. warrant. Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake, MN 55349 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Tre Nicolai Terry-Olsen, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Crow Wing Co. warrant. Kendall Nathaniel Richardson, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dillon Matthew Grimes, 32 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kevin Allen LeClaire, 28 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Goodhue Co., Sherburne Co. & State of Wisconsin warrants. Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., Saint Louis Co., State of Iowa, & State of Wisconsin warrants. Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Photos from Day 1 of the Cannon Valley Fair

Photos from a beautiful first day of the Cannon Valley Fair on Friday, July 1. People started to pour into the fairgrounds in the evening after getting off work. The 4-H and FFA beef shows started late Friday afternoon and the grandstand filled up quickly for the truck pull in the evening featuring pullers from the Western WI Tractor Pullers Association.
Track & Field
Man found dead in Lake Washington water

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that at approx. 0640 hours on July 1, 2022, deputies responded to a residence located on the southwest shore of Lake Washington, in Washington Township for a Missing Person Report. At the residence, Deputies spoke with Reporting Party and family members, who advised...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Somali Independence Day is also being celebrated in the Twin Cities this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States' Independence Day is not the only one being celebrated this week.Minnesota's large Somali community is celebrating the Somali Independence Day as well."If you like music and you like food, we have everything. This is an amazing festival," said Abdimalik Mohamed, who is leading the organization of the event.Saturday kicked off Somali Week, an annual event. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia."Outside of Africa, this is the biggest festival we have going on here," Mohamed said.A celebration of home at another home. This time of year, two reasons to mark the calendar."I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota climbers embarking on journey to make the outdoors more inclusive

MINNEAPOLIS -- Although people of color make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, nearly 70% of people visiting national parks and forests are white, according to data collected by the U.S. Forest, National Park and Fish and Wildlife Services.A group of Minnesota climbers are trying to change that by setting off on a trip to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The ten members of the "Flatlanders Ascent" group have been training weekly since February to embark on a trip to Washington State to climb Mount Baker (Kulshan)."It's about setting them up with not just technical skills but creating...
MINNESOTA STATE
Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN

