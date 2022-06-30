50 years ago: Jordan teen wins Lutheran Pioneer Voyager Red Beret

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Martin Curtis Cook, 57 of Minnetonka, MN 55345 - MSD harassment restraining order violation. Isaac Richard Arnold, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD dangerous weapons, disorderly conduct & obstruction. Gerald Gene Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic assault & 4th degree damage to property. Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & GM 3rd degree DWI controlled substance. Alexander Joseph Robertson, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Elizabeth Mae Yanish, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM DWI, DWI test refusal & MSD open bottle. Joscelyn Anne Offerdahl, 22 of Monticello, MN 55362 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Tyler James Petzel, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM DWI. Maria Erica Kristin-Sada Harris, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault & threats of violence. Travis Francis Jaeger, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention orders. Carl Michael Balloy, 25 of South Haven, MN 55382 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jennifer Kay Brandell, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Gustav Edward Stodieck, 26 of Cambridge, MN 55008 - an Aitkin Co. warrant. Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake, MN 55349 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Tre Nicolai Terry-Olsen, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Crow Wing Co. warrant. Kendall Nathaniel Richardson, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dillon Matthew Grimes, 32 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kevin Allen LeClaire, 28 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Goodhue Co., Sherburne Co. & State of Wisconsin warrants. Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., Saint Louis Co., State of Iowa, & State of Wisconsin warrants. Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO