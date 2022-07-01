ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup, MT

New statue in Roundup brings the old west to Main Street

By JAKE IVERSON jiverson@billingsgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundup, Montana was built with cattle and cowboys. The town got its name because its location along the Musselshell River was a natural place for cattle drives to regroup and “round up” their cows. The cattle are gone now. The plains are clogged with barbed wire and...

KULR8

Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowns Miss Montana 2022

BILLINGS- On Saturday night, the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowned their Miss Montana and Miss Montana Outstanding Teen 2022 at Movement Montana. Jessica Criss reigned as Miss Montana for the last two years in the midst of the pandemic, and Annika Bennion was Miss Montana Outstanding Teen. After a rigorous...
MONTANA STATE
tetongravity.com

Bison Gores Tourist in Yellowstone

According to Buckrail News, a Bison charged and gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone on Monday. The man was with his family on the way to visit Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison advanced on and charged the group. The park released a statement saying that the family failed to leave the area upon realizing that a bison was nearby, and the bison charged and gored the man who sustained injuries to his arm. The man was brought to Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he will undergo treatment. This incident is still under investigation and there is no additional information currently. This is the second incident involving bison attacks this year so we should all take this as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. It is important to respect and appreciate wildlife from a distance.
ACCIDENTS
KULR8

A woman in Billings was offered $3,000 to change flights

BILLINGS, MONTANA- What’s the dollar amount it would take to get you off your flight?. We’ve seen crazy headlines the last couple of weeks from the airlines offering up to $10,000 for you to change flights. One woman, Blanca Tirado, who was departing out of the Billings Logan...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Person dies after a stabbing on South 27th Street in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person died after a stabbing near South 27th Street and 3rd Avenue South in Billings around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was brought to the hospital and later died due to their injuries. There is no threat to the...
BILLINGS, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone Regional Airport is Taking Off!

Aaron Buck, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director, and Bob Redmond, YRA board member, talked about how the airport is doing as far as passengers, the pilot shortage, capacity and expansion in the future. The airport is moving forward on a 10,000 square foot expansion on the east end of the airport. There may also be a new carrier at the airport with Alaska Airlines starting negotiations to have a presence at YRA in the next two to four years.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police Officer, K-9 Involved in Crash of Patrol Vehicle

A serious vehicle crash in Billings shut down a busy intersection on Thursday evening (6/30) that sent two individuals to the hospital, including one Billings Police officer. According to the social media post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the traffic crash happened around 6 pm last night (Thursday) at the intersection of S. 24th West and Monad Road and involved two vehicles.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Someone accused of shooting boy in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Someone allegedly shot a boy in Billings Friday around 1:51 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the boy is at a local hospital, and there is no threat to the public. Detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing. We are working to find...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Carbon, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Carbon; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER CARBON FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Severe storms possible over holiday weekend

The Billings National Weather Service (NWS) reminds people to stay weather aware over the fourth of July weekend with an increased possibility of thunderstorm activity. Severe storms are possible Sunday and Monday with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to stay warm, varying from the mid to late 80s.
BILLINGS, MT

