ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NJ Community Capital Receives $4.9M Capital Magnet Fund from US Treasury

njbmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has received a $4.935 million Capital Magnet Fund award from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment, the Capital Magnet Fund’s largest award round to date, is part of a larger $336.4 million round of...

njbmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Affordable Housing#Magnet#Rental Home#Housing Market#Us Treasury#The U S Department#Cdfi Fund#The Capital Magnet Fund#Njcc#Ami
News 12

ALERT CENTER: New Jersey ShopRite location recalls store-made ground meat

The ShopRite of Greenwich has initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground meat produced and sold on July 2. There is a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef, meatloaf mix, Angus ground beef and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.
FOOD SAFETY
NJ.com

N.J. panel will soon release weed rules to determine if workers are high on the job

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. The state agency regulating the burgeoning New Jersey cannabis industry is close to releasing guidelines for employers who suspect employees are high on the job, its executive director said Thursday.
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey’s Declaration of Independence signers were not professional politicians

Just one of the five New Jerseyans who signed the Declaration of Independence went on to run for public office. Abraham Clark had served in the Continental Congress in 1776 and was the only New Jersey delegate who supported independence from the start. The pro-Independence legislature recalled their other four delegates and sent a new delegation to join Clark.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
weatherboy.com

Military Warns of “High Noise” Event in New Jersey Later in July; Weather Could Be a Factor

The U.S. Military is warning of an upcoming exercise during the third week of July that could be a “high noise” event in New Jersey; the weather will play a role in just how far noise will travel and what it’ll sound like when it arrives. In an update released by the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the exercise is due to start on Sunday, July 17 and last through to Sunday, July 24.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy