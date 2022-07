It was a common take for at least a few years. We all believed it. The New York Mets were built for the DH. They had several candidates for the job. Robinson Cano might age poorly but at least he could give them some offense. J.D. Davis couldn’t field and was a natural to become a DH candidate. Then there was Pete Alonso’s questionable defense that made him ideal for the role.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO