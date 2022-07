APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday didn’t stop protesters in Appleton from expressing their thoughts about the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on June 24, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than the mother, who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child is guilty of a Class H felony.

APPLETON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO