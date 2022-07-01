ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where you can watch this weekend’s Chicago fireworks

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural Tourism Director of Choose Chicago, Jason Lesniewicz, joined Bob...

Dog cruises on the Chicago River?!

Chairman of the Board of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises, Holly Agra, joined Steve Dale to talk about tourist season in Chicago. They spoke about the K-9 Cruises aboard Mercury Skyline’s Cruise Line, deals on the Chicago River, and the Architect Museum tours.
Chicago Radar: How to Track Fourth of July Showers, Storms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area this Independence Day, and some storms could turn severe. The main threat of storms likely will arrive in the early-to-mid afternoon hours on Monday, with storm warnings already going up for LaSalle County, as well as Winnebago and Boone counties. As...
List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
OTL #820: Diversity in Chicago theater, The Secret History of Stations

Mike Stephen learns about Perceptions Theatre’s work to include more diverse voices in the local theater community from founder and artistic director Myesha Tiara and then discovers the Secret History of 1970s & 80s postpunk rockers Stations. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page,...
Flood Advisory N-Central and NE IL until 5:30AM…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, Kane, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to develop over the same areas. Widespread areas have received at least 1 inch of rain with isolated locations up to 2 inches. - Additional thunderstorms may produce up to 2 inches of rainfall in some areas. Additional rain may worsen flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Park Ridge.
Highland Park, Illinois, had an anti-semitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of anti-semitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
