ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Taylorville, Illinois man accused of falsifying information on FOID card application

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

A Taylorville man is accused of hiding a felony conviction on his application for a state Firearm Owner Identification card.

Patrick Nichols, 60, of Taylorville, was charged Thursday in Christian County Circuit Court with two felony counts of violating the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act and two felony counts of forgery. In a statement, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Nichols failed to disclose a felony conviction in North Carolina, where he was convicted of a crime against nature.

The FOID Card Act prohibits anyone with felony convictions, regardless of whether they take place in Illinois or in another state, from obtaining any kind of firearm.

Illinois news: Why Illinois is suspending the grocery tax and delaying a gas tax increase on Friday

Nichols pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial. Pre-trial hearings are set for Aug. 11.

Raoul said in the statement that the state was committed to making sure that those not legally allowed to have guns do not obtain or use them.

"Individuals who skirt Illinois law to obtain firearms they are not legally able to possess need to be held accountable," Raoul said. "I will continue partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state to work to reduce gun violence by making sure firearms do not get into the hands of those who should not legally have them."

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Taylorville, Illinois man accused of falsifying information on FOID card application

Comments / 4

David Hess
3d ago

this is a lie ghost guns are available to anyone. you don't need a foid to card. plus everyone has friends who can get ammo. they leave it on the porch and you can take it. simple enough

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Attorney General Raoul, Director of Illinois State Police Unveil Firearm Tracing Platform

Attorney General Kwame Raoul was joined today by Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, law enforcement representatives and gun safety advocates to announce a new state-of-the-art online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Raoul announced the new platform – dubbed Crime Gun Connect – at a press conference this morning in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Lied on FOID card application

A Taylorville man has been arraigned in Christian County accused of falsifying information on a FOID card application. 60 year old Patrick S. Nichols of Taylorville is charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Nichols has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $10,000.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Illinois taxpayers to pay $17.9 million to subsidize electric vehicle purchases

(The Center Square) – The race is on for Illinois consumers looking to get a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for buying an electric vehicle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the start of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that brings about a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for consumers who buy an electric car and a $1,500 rebate for electric motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorville, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Taylorville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Foreclosures could ramp up as Illinois leads national rate

(The Center Square) – Foreclosure rates are up 185% nationally from a year ago, and Illinois is leading the pack. In May, one in every 2,000 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Illinois, and Chicago had the third-worst rate among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 200,000, according to a report by real estate data provider ATTOM.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Drug Conspiracy Involving Son

A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Guns#Foid#Fraud#The Illinois State Police
labortribune.com

Crowe resigns from Illinois Senate

Rachelle Aud Crowe has resigned from the Illinois Senate, as anticipated following her confirmation as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) had served the 56th District since 2019, until President Joe Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney and the U.S. Senate confirmed her May 17. She had to resign from the state Senate in order to take the position.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

1 dead in plane crash in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Illinois receives nearly $200 million in federal funding for enhancements to the Quincy Veterans’ Home

QUINCY – Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care. Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River.
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WQAD

Jury indicts Illinois woman for COVID unemployment fraud totaling over $500K

GALESBURG, Ill. — An Illinois woman was charged in Knox County with 10 counts of theft and identity theft totaling over a half-million dollars, according to the Galesburg Police Department and Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin. An investigation by the U.S. Inspection General's Office, the Knox County...
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy