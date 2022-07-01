Ground broken on $18 million Lubbock Betenbough Companies Operations Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock's Betenbough Companies broke ground on their new operations center Tuesday, taking one step closer to opening the doors of the $18 million facility.

On Tuesday, June 28, members of Betenbough, Lubbock's Chamber of Commerce and other community members attended the groundbreaking at 5307 82nd St. The facility will be a "41,300 square foot state-of-the-art building" that can hold about 400 employees, and is expected to open in early 2024, according to news releases.

"We are growing quickly and want to continue to give our employees a beautifully designed workplace they want to come work in," said Kerry Ritchie, executive director and board member of Betenbough Companies. "It’s important to us that our employees not only love their roles, but have a comfortable and inspiring space to collaborate, create, connect, and innovate!"

The building will have a garden, recording studio with a cyclorama wall, 12 meeting spaces and a Falkbuilt flooring system.

During the groundbreaking, the companies donated $5,000 to Workforce Solutions South Plains.

Betenbough, which started in 1992 as a father-son homebuilding team, has quickly expanded to Alcove Farms, Betenbough Companies, Betenbough Homes, Elevate Building Supply, Impact Title, Kingdom at Work, Ninety-Two Bakery & Café, and The Willows Event Center. People can learn more about the companies at betenboughcompanies.com.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

