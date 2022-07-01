ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime city employee Kathy Baker elevated to Columbia's HR director

 3 days ago
Kathy Baker, who has served as interim human resources director for the City of Columbia since November, has been selected to the role on a permanent basis, Columbia city manager De'Carlon Seewood announced Thursday.

Baker will be sworn in Tuesday during the Columbia City Council meeting.

Baker has worked for the city the past 25 years. She previously was the assistant HR director.

"It is an honor to be asked to serve in this role and a privilege to work with the talented and dedicated human resources team," Baker said in a news release. "I look forward to engaging with our employees to achieve the city's goals in service to the community."

Baker's experience and the relationships she has built with colleagues made her the ideal candidate, Seewood said.

The Human Resources Department is tasked with managing all city employment aspects, including recruitment/selection, orientation, benefits, wellness and training.

One major project already underway that Baker is expected to oversee and implement is the comprehensive classification and compensation study for city employees. The city is also rebidding all insurance benefits.

Baker's annual salary will be $146,300.

Richard Enyard resigned as the city's HR director in November after leading the department less than one year. Enyard took over the position in December 2020 as Margrace Buckler retired.

