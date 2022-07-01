ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County homeowners to see higher property taxes after 31-cent increase approved

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
 3 days ago

The Maury County Commission settled on a county property tax rate of $1.91, or an increase of 31 cents at a special called meeting on Thursday.

After approximately three hours of toggling between proposed rates, ranging from $1.80 to $1.89, the county commission finally voted 12-6 to approve the increase.

In an effort to whittle down the proposed rate, some commissioners voted on an amendment to lessen the tax rate with the intent to cut the school district’s capital request for new school buildings as well as the Office of Emergency Management's request for new radio equipment. The amendments failed.

Commissioner Sue Stephenson, 6th District, made a motion to cut a portion of the school district’s $50 million capital funding request, while Tommy Wolaver, District 10, proposed eliminating a portion of a $10 million funding request for emergency communications equipment.

Commissioner Gary Stovall, District 3, said the commission must act on funding the county's "needs" not wants.

"I have heard a lot of things tonight that need to be taken care of," Stovall said. "In the Office of Emergency Management, Maury County has deputies out on the road and buses on the highway that need communication. ...That is money well spent."

Gwynne Evans, District 11, encouraged the commission to approve the rate.

"We’ve kicked the can down the road without a tax increase for eight years. We've said said no, no, no. When you say no to a need, it doesn’t go away," he said.

School population to grow

The commission also approved a $123.7 million operational budget for the school district.

At the same time, school debt comprises 89%, or $271.5 million, of the county's total debt, according to finance director Doug Lukonen.

Last year, the commission approved $74 million to build a new high school in Spring Hill, but due to rising construction costs, the school district has requested more to complete the project , which includes an additional $50 million capital request that would also fund a portion of Battle Creek High School, a gym in Santa Fe and land for a new elementary school. The county commission will cast a final vote on the school capital request in July.

Approximately 14,000 new rooftops are expected to be constructed in Maury County, bringing more families and children to be educated. With MCPS serving a little over 13,000 students, the influx of new homes and people could lead to a student population increase, straining the school system, county leaders say.

"It is unfortunate that in order to survive right now, we have to have a tax increase," MCPS Superintendent Lisa Ventura told The Daily Herald.

"There's no doubt the new homes are bringing children. We can't say no to children. It's wonderful to have vibrancy in quality of life, business, manufacturing and diversity in Maury County, but that brings a lot of children."

Ventura said the district is at or nearing capacity at almost every school, especially in Columbia and northern Maury County.

Commissioners debate over increase

Commissioners reached a stalemate vote of 8-10 during multiple voting rounds trying to set the new property tax rate.

Commissioner Kevin Markham, District 9, supported the tax increase in full, reminding the commission that no matter if the rate reflected a 20-cent increase or a 31-cent increase, the difference saved wouldn’t be significant for taxpayers.

“We would be saving tax payers an extra $46 dollars a year and leaving the school system with nothing,” Markham said in response to Stephenson's proposal to shave off school capital to lower the rate.

During a moment of frustration with commissioners unable to reach a majority vote, chair Don Morrow, District 1, chided four absent commissioners.

"Four empty seats are affecting this commission tonight," Morrow said. "I know things come up, but you have to come in here and do this job. It’s important when you sit in these seats."

Commissioner Brian McKelvy also wondered why some members of the budget committee voted to approve the tax increase in the spring, but did an about-face Thursday night, voting against it.

"Of the ones who voted no, what are the options that you have," McKelvy said.

"When the proverbial poop hits the fan, and now ‘I am going to vote no,’ where is your idea?”

Compromise reached

Budget committee chairman Scott Sumners voted against the tax rate a few times before changing his vote on Thursday, along with three other commissioners, during the last voting round.

"I am probably the only budget chair to vote against his own budget," Sumners said.

Sumners explained that he would have liked to have seen the commission eliminate some new positions in the county general fund, when asked after the meeting about the change.

"The reason I changed my vote is I saw no one was talking about [reducing] the 101, or county general fund," Sumner said. "I didn't want this budget to go to August (without being settled)."

Along with Sumner, Michelle Haney, District 9, Connie Green, District 4, and Frank Bellamy, District 1, changed their initial "no" vote for the tax increase to a "yes" vote.

Others voting in favor included, Talvin Barner, Darryl Martin, McKelvy, Larry Brown, Gwynne Evans, Morrow, Stovall and Markham. Those voting against include Eric Previti, Craig Harris, Wayne Patterson, Stephenson, Turner and Wolaver. Absent commissioners included Jordon Shaw, Terry Potts, Linda Whiteside, and David Mishcke.

