Southern pine beetle outbreak in Franklin and Wakulla counties the worst since 90s

Aerial surveys by foresters of Wakulla and Franklin counties have revealed an outbreak of the Southern pine beetle , an insect the size of a grain of rice that can have a devastating impact on timber.

The giveaway is the reddening needles of towering pines on patches of both public and private land stretching from the Apalachicola National Forest east to the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, said Florida Forest Service Senior Forester Emily Martin.

Martin said the infestation was discovered through yearly aerial surveys in Tate’s Hell State Forest, the Apalachicola National Forest, Wakulla State Forest, on the St. Marks Refuge and private lands.

She added that it's been several decades since a pine beetle outbreak of this magnitude was discovered in the area.

“This hasn’t happened since the early 90s, so this is a new thing at this point,” said Martin who also works as the county forester for both Franklin and Wakulla counties. “We’ve never really had an infestation like this before.”

In Franklin County, 14 confirmed spots have been tallied while in Wakulla, 21 active infestations have been discovered in varying acreages.

After infestations are identified through aerial surveys, done from May to September, closer inspection on the ground is needed to confirm the presence of pine beetles.

Foresters like Martin peel back the bark and either see the small, black beetles or notice tell-tale S-shaped tracts they carve through the wood as they kill the tree.

The beetles can kill trees and spread quickly through areas where trees have not been thinned and prescribed fire has been excluded.

They prefer loblolly pine trees, quick-growing trees often used for lumber, and once a tree is infected it will die within six weeks.

The only way to stop an infestation from spreading is to cut down trees where the beetles are already present and cut a buffer around the area roughly two times the height of surrounding trees.

Martin said the key now is to get on the ground and identify how widespread the beetle infestation may be and head it off.

“We’re acting on it fast,” she said.

