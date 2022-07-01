24 Furious Tweets About The Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade That Are Just As Biting As They Are Insightful

Editor’s Note: BuzzFeed supports a person’s right to an abortion. If you, like us, feel impassioned about abortion rights, learn more or find a local fund to donate to here .

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade , people on Twitter are understandably irate that six justices can govern half the nation's bodies based on religious doctrine. They're calling out political hypocrisy and the the government's long history of mistreating people with uteruses — especially since this decision will further marginalize millions of already vulnerable people.

1.

My ideal summer body is one that I have complete control over @omgskr 07:33 PM - 25 Jun 2022

2.

4th of july is cancelled this year due to a shortage of independence. @MeganAnnD 03:47 PM - 24 Jun 2022

3.

if you’re saying abortion should ONLY happen if a woman is raped or abused, you’re basically saying that she has to be violated FIRST to have access to a basic human right. @inthiswcrld 05:15 PM - 24 Jun 2022

4.

1. No should be forced to birth a baby.2. Adoption is not an alternative to abortion.3. Adoption does not guarantee a healthy upbringing. Bad parents are bad parents, whether they are bio or adoptive.4. Adoption ALWAYS comes with trauma that most people aren't ready for. @district12kitty 04:44 PM - 28 Jun 2022

5.

I am the “innocent child” pro-lifers love to slap on posters/use to bolster arguments. My mother gave me up for adoption after being unable to access abortion. She was poor, homeless. There was no parenting help. I received a life of pain+abuse. I would’ve rather been aborted.🧵 @caslostwings 04:56 PM - 24 Jun 2022

6.

I take methotrexate to control my Rhumatoid. I was told today I could not be prescribed it any longer as I am viably fertile and it is a medication that can be used for abortion. @acrowandthedead 01:59 AM - 28 Jun 2022

7.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it a thousand times: The treatment for an ectopic pregnancy, a septic uterus, or a miscarriage that your body won’t release is abortion. If you can’t get those abortions, you die. You. Die. @Strandjunker 04:15 PM - 24 Jun 2022

Countless tweets are calling out the anti-abortion government's hypocrisy.

8.

Your son made me take plan b after we hooked up but carry on https://t.co/0D9VO4rXBq @neenaab3 08:12 PM - 24 Jun 2022

9.

10.

So child support will start at conception right? Social security numbers will be assigned? Women can claim fetuses as dependents on their taxes?Right? @Ally_Sammarco 08:46 PM - 24 Jun 2022

11.

So, to sum up the Supreme Court’s week: life begins at conception and ends in a mass shooting. @ariannahuff 04:07 PM - 24 Jun 2022

12.

Others are positing that maybe the real problem dates back to 1788.

13.

has anyone considered that maybe the constitution is bad @lyzl 02:31 PM - 24 Jun 2022

14.

Making abortion a felony when most states don’t allow felons to vote is effectively reversing the 19th Amendment. @EllenKurz 02:05 AM - 28 Jun 2022

15.

"The Founding Fathers wouldn’t stand for this!"The founding fathers if they were alive today : YOU FREED THE WHAT?!! @JamaicanJihadi 06:51 PM - 24 Jun 2022

16.

the founding fathers would be like what do you mean there are catholics on the supreme court @strategerydept 05:12 AM - 25 Jun 2022

17.

me and my friends would’ve beat the founding fathers with hammers i can tell you that much @420insidejob 05:20 PM - 27 Jun 2022

Many people are lamenting all the ways marginalized groups have been let down over the years.

18.

In Jewish law, an abortion is not only recommended but REQUIRED should a pregnancy endanger the health or life of the individual that's pregnant. This is also a religious freedom issue @STARCHAS3R 03:32 PM - 24 Jun 2022

19.

i am seriously begging y'all to uplift the voices of trans and gendernonconforming individuals as we speak about the overturning of roe v. wade. this is not an issue that only affects women. @bIackcello 07:15 PM - 25 Jun 2022

20.

“They won’t stop with Roe”They didn’t start with it either, you just didn’t consider anti-trans mobilization a legitimate attack on human rights. @alaskastardust 01:51 PM - 25 Jun 2022

There's some room for hope, though, as long as people fight for what's right.

21.

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. @AOC 03:23 PM - 24 Jun 2022

22.

Just putting this out there again as a reminder to USPS employees in any of the 13 states that just banned abortion and/or emergency contraceptive: You are explicitly *NOT ALLOWED* to comply with civilian police attempting to search your vehicle at any time. @PostalLoser 11:34 PM - 27 Jun 2022

23.

Seeing a depressing amount of US physicians tweeting versions of "Now I have to watch women die." No, you don't. Canada views abortion as healthcare because Dr Morgentaler, a Holocaust survivor, ignored the law, performed abortions anyway & dared the government to stop him. @JulieSLalonde 07:53 PM - 27 Jun 2022

But while most progress is achieved through protest and civil disobedience, remember to watch what you say and how you organize!

24.

y’all better be careful with what you’re tweeting rn bc homeland security WILL turn up to your house. im saying this from personal experience FKSKKDKSKS @delicateegg 05:01 PM - 24 Jun 2022

You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here and how to donate to abortion funds here .