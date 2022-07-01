Urban Knoxville: It's an award-winning time for the downtown dining scene

The votes are in: The downtown Knoxville dining scene has reached an all-time high, and it doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

I'm Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer, brining you the latest news and events happening around our Scruffy City.

Last week, I shared news that Brother Wolf in the Old City was named one of the top bars in America by Esquire. I have since followed up with co-owner Jessica "Rabbit" King to learn how Brother Wolf is sharing aperitivo culture at the intersection of "hillbilly and highfalutin," as well as how she plans to build on this honor.

But the awards don't stop there ...

It seems like every week there is some news about the food hall – either a struggling vendor leaving or a new concept coming. This week, I have some exciting news related to the latter.

Hospitality HQ, the company that manages Marble City Market, is bringing one of its own concepts to Knoxville's first food hall. Alta Calidad, a Brooklyn-based restaurant honored twice by the Michelin Guide for quality food at a good price, will set up shop in a scaled-down state next month.

Though the unfortunate departure of The Corners Pizza made this possible, this should satisfy those taco cravings food hall management has been hearing about. Don't forget : A salad, soups and sandwich concept from the folks behind Smash City is coming too.

Keeping the focus on food, you might remember an April mailbag I wrote about Wicked Chicken closing and a Harvest location being planned in its place. Knox News intern Keenan Thomas has the full story on that transition and also contributed to my most recent mailbag, specifically related to a question about HenHoc becoming a Spirit Halloween store in the Old City.

This mailbag also looks at what recent Baptist Hospital demolition could mean for development, how the University of Tennessee's downtown move is going and when concerts will begin at River Breeze Event Center.

Live like a local

Eat local: If you're looking for even more award-worthy food in downtown Knoxville, look no further than J.C. Holdway, just off Market Square. Chef and owner Joseph Lenn won a 2013 James Beard Foundation award for his work at Blackberry Farm and always keeps his menus fresh. This week's menu ends Saturday and features a mouth-watering pappardelle pasta with Benton's bacon bolognese, as well as a campanelle pasta with calabrian chilis, carrots and a sunflower seed and mint "pesto."

Drink local: Fat Tuesday, located 417 S. Gay St., is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Fourth of July weekend with two new 190 Octane flavors: green apple and cherry. Come in to take advantage of the anniversary offers, which include $5 off tumblers and $15 refills on tumblers all weekend long.

Cheer local: Be on the lookout for bikers again Saturday, as the Tour de Rocky Top rolls through downtown. Our very own visual journalist Calvin Mattheis, also the producer of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast, will be participating in the 53-mile race, so be sure to cheer him on!

Chill local: What better way to spend Fourth of July weekend than taking a dip? On this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast, we share our biggest tips for Knoxville #QuarryLife and help you decide which of the downtown-area quarries are the best fit for you.

Celebrate local: No Fourth of July celebration is complete without fireworks. Festival on the 4th is back from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at World's Fair Park. This free, family-friendly event includes food trucks and a musical finale by Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on the Festival Lawn. And, of course, colorful explosions lighting up the sky.

Signing off and staying scruffy, I'm Ryan Wilusz. Cheers to the long weekend!

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Urban Knoxville: It's an award-winning time for the downtown dining scene