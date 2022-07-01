ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro Talked Running for Governor on Teleforum Friday Morning.

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(File Photo of Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a democrat...

beavercountyradio.com

50 Pinkies
3d ago

He's weak. We don't need a Wolf 2.0. Pennsylvania can do better. @dougmastriano for governor. VOTE RED. 🇺🇸

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania’s state budget is officially late. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Despite weeks of private negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans, Pennsylvania’s budget is officially late. A new plan must be passed and signed into law each year by June 30 to set spending on everything...
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
The 74

Pennsylvania Schools Have Doubled Their Solar Power Use Since 2020

According to a new report by clean energy nonprofit Generation180, the amount of solar installed at K-12 schools in Pennsylvania almost doubled from 2020-2022, with Pittsburgh’s Woodland Hills School District listed as one of its success stories. “I think schools being part of the shift to clean energy is really important because not only is it an opportunity […]
WGAL

3 Pennsylvania schools merge to become Pennsylvania Western University

Three Pennsylvania universities are now one. Edinboro University, the California University of Pennsylvania, and Clarion University have united under the name Pennsylvania Western University – or PennWest. The merger became official on July 1. Each of the campuses will retain its own name under the PennWest umbrella. The colors...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State...
Newswatch 16

Wilding bill passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that honors the memory of a fallen Scranton police officer is one step closer to becoming law in Pennsylvania. The State Senate passed Senate Bill 814, which would toughen charges against criminal suspects who flee from police on foot. Officer John Wilding died in July...
wbut.com

Local Legislator’s Bill Advances to Senate

A bill introduced by a local legislator that would improve staffing at long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 2293 would require Contract Health Care Service Agencies that provide temporary nursing workers in nursing homes, assisted living residences, and personal care homes to register with the PA Department of Health.
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
