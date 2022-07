I went from having gestational diabetes to type 2 diabetes. I’ve been managing my diabetes for 15 years. This has been an emotional journey. It started out with me being in denial because I didn’t want to come to terms with my disease. Next, it was dealing with the depression of trying to cope with having diabetes. Lastly, it was acceptance or coming to terms. I have diabetes, so I had to make changes in my life.

