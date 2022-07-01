Three-day Fourth of July Carnival at Great Pumpkin Farm this weekend
A place that's normally known for fall fun is getting the excitement started early this season with a three-day carnival, put on by Hammerl Amusement.
"Let loose, come and have some fun, bring the kids," said Lynn Ritchie, with Hammerl.
It's includes face painting, balloon art, hula hoop & juggling demos, 18 rides and more at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.
"A lot going on, there's a lot of food, a lot of family friendly games, we have that great bar and bands every day, feel free to come and dance and enjoy yourself," said Ritchie.
Tickets are $10/person for entry and $20/person for entry plus rides. Kids 2 and under are free.
- Saturday, July 2
- 12-9pm
- FREE face painting & balloon art 1-5pm
- Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2-6pm
- The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day
- Sunday, July 3
- 12-9pm
- FREE face painting &balloon art 1-5pm
- Hula-hoop and juggling demonstrations 2-6pm
- Bar is open with bands throughout the day
- Monday, July 4
- 12-9pm
- FREE face painting, balloon art, hoola hooping, bands, and fireworks 1-5pm
- Bar is open with bands throughout the day
- Fireworks at dusk
