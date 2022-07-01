The Love Island Trend For Wrap-Around Sunglasses Has Already Taken Off On TikTok

Sadly, another housewife has fallen victim to being robbed. Caroline Stanbury was on vacation with her family in Greece when she experienced the terrifying break in. The Real Housewives of Dubai star posted the details to her Instagram stories. Fan account Taste of Reality was able to capture and share. In her stories, Caroline wrote, “So …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed … what was meant to be my daughters end of gsce [sic] trip has turned into a nightmare … so much gone but we are all safe! we came home to the men still in our house.” She added of her home base, “When people ask why we love Dubai, this is a reminder! You cannot beat the secure feeling we all have living there.”

