The Love Island Trend For Wrap-Around Sunglasses Has Already Taken Off On TikTok

By Natalie Hammond
Grazia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Love Island has coincided with the latest instalment of Top Gun, it kind of makes sense that the biggest sunglasses trend so far has been the aviator. But there's another style in the villa that might just have the edge for...

Grazia

The Enduring Appeal Of The Love Island Water Bottle

Well, no fear, we have the answer. ITV do officially sell the water bottles for £20 - a bargain, tbh - and you can chose either a gold fonted personalised bottle, here, or the original pink, here. But why is everybody still so obsessed with them? If you’ve been...
Grazia

Designer Apple Watch Straps To Personalise Your Favourite Fitness And Fashion Accessory

If you own an Apple Watch, chances are you are looking for a watch strap (or two) to match your style. Whether you wear a smartwatch to track your fitness or use it as your personal assistant, a refined and functional watch pulls everything together. Once a fashion accessory, the Apple Watch is now an essential device for health and fitness and while a smart watch may not replace a Rolex - it is a luxury item that deserves to be showcased with a sophisticated strap.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury Was Robbed While Vacationing In Greece

Sadly, another housewife has fallen victim to being robbed. Caroline Stanbury was on vacation with her family in Greece when she experienced the terrifying break in. The Real Housewives of Dubai star posted the details to her Instagram stories. Fan account Taste of Reality was able to capture and share. In her stories, Caroline wrote, “So …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed … what was meant to be my daughters end of gsce [sic] trip has turned into a nightmare … so much gone but we are all safe! we came home to the men still in our house.” She added of her home base, “When people ask why we love Dubai, this is a reminder! You cannot beat the secure feeling we all have living there.”
Grazia

Where To Go For The Best Pancakes In London

Yes, Pancake Day is great. But, frankly, we shouldn't all have to wait for one day of the year to enjoy the best breakfast on the planet. London is filled with tonnes of amazing locations to get classic crepes, American stacks and savoury alternatives and we've done the (really hard) job of taste testing them all so you can get the best pancakes that the city has to offer. Here's what we found...
