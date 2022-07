A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO