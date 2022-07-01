Large gas leak forces about 100 East Vancouver residents to evacuate their homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police. At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.

