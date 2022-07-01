ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Large gas leak forces about 100 East Vancouver residents to evacuate their homes

By The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A natural-gas leak in an East Vancouver neighborhood led to the evacuation of about 100 residents Thursday evening. “Dangerously high levels of...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Teen playing with fireworks sparks small grass fire near PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire confirms a teenager playing with fireworks was the cause for a small grass fire along Marine Drive, near PDX Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., July 3, smoke was visible coming from an area near Marine Drive and Interstate 205. An Oregon Department of...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
KGW

One person in custody following hostage situation in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation inside a home in Southeast Portland on Monday. No one was injured, according to police. Just after noon, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on someone in the area of Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, just south of Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police. At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Vancouver#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#The Leak#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
opb.org

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.
POLK COUNTY, OR
thebrockvoice.com

Three dead following collision near Beaverton

Three people are dead and two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries following a collision south of Beaverton Friday (July 1). While few details have been released, the two-vehicle collision occurred on Lake Ridge Road (Regional Road 23). Police say two men and a woman have all been pronounced...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy