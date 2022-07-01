ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Confirms A-Train's Status After Herogasm Cliffhanger

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for this week's episode of The Boys follow! Last week's episode of The Boys left multiple characters in precarious situations, killing a few along the way. Homelander was bruised after his fight with Soldier Boy and A-Train used his powers for the first time in years, seemingly giving him a...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Flash: How Season 9 Renewal Changed the Season 8 Finale

The Flash ended its eighth season this week, but while it's been confirmed that the series will return for Season 9 next year, "Negative, Part Two" wasn't always meant to be a season finale. The episode was originally structured to serve as series finale before renewal news came down and now, series showrunner Eric Wallace is breaking down what was changed when The Flash got the gift more time.
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
digitalspy.com

The Boys boss explains Black Noir's surprise cartoon flashbacks

The Boys spoilers follow. The Boys' latest episode saw Black Noir stay on the run from the vengeful Soldier Boy, who has started offing supes left, right and centre. Hiding out in a pizza restaurant, Noir was approached by a bunch of animated characters, including pizza mascot Buster Beaver, who apparently previously helped him deal with a mass murder and a boner in school. In the world of the Boys, both are pretty much level.
ComicBook

The Flash: SPOILER Dies in Season 8 Finale

Last week on The Flash, fans were hit with a truly shocking resurrection when Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) was brought back to life when he literally burst through another version of himself — the heroic Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher). Of course, that resurrection came at the cost of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) life so heading into this week's Season 8 finale, there was no way to guess who would survive the showdown between Team Flash and the Negative Forces. Indeed, there was a casualty in the fight for, well, everything — and they are really and truly dead.
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
ComicBook

Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
Cinemablend

The Disappearing HBO Max Content May Be The Start Of Bigger Changes

Thanks to complicated rights agreements and a neverending influx of new content, change is a constant on pretty much every single streaming service. It’s why we devote entire columns to what’s coming and going from the major platforms, but some recent alterations to HBO Max’s lineup have fans wondering whether larger changes are afoot. It looks like they’re probably right, though what exactly that means is very uncertain.
Popculture

'Lucifer' Fans Will Get a Special Treat One Year After Season 6's Release

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor

Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit theaters next week, but Marvel fans have another big release to look forward to this year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while fans are excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue the Black Panther story, they're also excited for the much-rumored introduction of Namor, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta. Back in May, fans got a very blurry glimpse of what Huerta's Namor might look like and now, thanks to some new and much more clear promo art shared by the Twitter account @MCU_Facility, which also shared a look at Attuma earlier today, we're getting our best look yet at the Sub-Mariner.
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
Complex

Tim Allen Criticizes Chris Evans’ ‘Lightyear’ Movie: ‘It Has No Relationship to Buzz’

Tim Allen wasn’t too impressed by the new Lightyear movie. The 69-year-old actor shared his thoughts during a recent interview with Extra, explaining why he wasn’t involved in the flick, despite voicing Buzz Lightyear in the first four Toy Story films. Allen claimed he chose to “stay out” of the project because he didn’t believe it had anything to do with the character.
