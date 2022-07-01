ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Scott County Park open to archery deer hunting this fall

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

Iowa archery hunters will have the opportunity to hunt for deer in Scott County Park this fall. The Scott County Conservation Board has approved a special deer hunt for archery hunters only from October 1 through January 10, 2023 at Scott County Park. This hunt is only for Iowa residents. Applications are now available and must be returned no later than Monday, August 1st by 4:30 p.m. For more information and an application form, please visit the Scott County Conservation website by clicking here .

Scott County Park is located at 18850 270th Street in Eldridge.

