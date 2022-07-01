Scott County Park open to archery deer hunting this fall
Iowa archery hunters will have the opportunity to hunt for deer in Scott County Park this fall. The Scott County Conservation Board has approved a special deer hunt for archery hunters only from October 1 through January 10, 2023 at Scott County Park. This hunt is only for Iowa residents. Applications are now available and must be returned no later than Monday, August 1st by 4:30 p.m. For more information and an application form, please visit the Scott County Conservation website by clicking here .
Scott County Park is located at 18850 270th Street in Eldridge.
