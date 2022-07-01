ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Heather Watson breaks third-round barrier seven years after Serena Williams epic

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHEVp_0gSBG2uR00

Heather Watson finally buried the ghost of her agonising defeat by Serena Williams seven years ago by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Watson made the second week of a grand slam for the first time after a drama-filled win over Kaja Juvan.

Playing at her 12th Wimbledon and in her 43rd major tournament, the British number four thrilled Court One with a landmark 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vY7dQ_0gSBG2uR00
Heather Watson is bound for the fourth round (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The closest Watson had previously come to the fourth round was here in 2015, when she served for the match against Williams but lost 7-5 in the third.

Upon hitting the winning volley, Watson raised her arms in the air before kneeling on the turf with her head in her hands.

“I was thinking that I’ve made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time, because that has been a goal of mine for, like, 10 years,” she revealed.

“The closest I was to that was my match against Serena, I was two points away there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36B5Nj_0gSBG2uR00
Watson lost narrowly to Serena Williams seven years ago (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

“That was the first time I think I’d set that goal for myself then. That year was to reach second week of a grand slam.”

Slovenian Juvan, at 69 ranked 40 places above Watson, was a dangerous opponent who had beaten the highly-fancied Beatriz Haddad Maia in round one.

But the 21-year-old folded after Watson edged a nerve-ridden first-set tie-break, while the confident Briton won 11 consecutive points as she raced into a 5-0 lead in the second.

There was a Watson-esque wobble at the death – “It wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t a bit of drama at the end” – but she got over the line with her first match point after five tense deuces.

She may now be 30 and outside the world’s top 100, but from out of nowhere Watson is suddenly enjoying the summer of her career 12 years after her Wimbledon debut.

Her run is all the more remarkable given she suffered a hamstring scare in the build-up to this year’s Championships.

“I was thinking that after the match,” she added. “With my preparation in the grass-court season, I had my hamstring, I didn’t have much prep going into Eastbourne, but I wanted to play anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7lbO_0gSBG2uR00
Watson beat Kaja Juvan in straight sets (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m a real confidence player so going into Wimbledon without those matches under my belt, you know, I didn’t expect it.

“But then again, I didn’t look too far ahead. I only just took it one match at a time. Once you get through that, it gives you a bit of confidence, then it just keeps growing from there on.”

Watson can at least treat herself to a day off – doubles notwithstanding – after achieving the rare feat of playing singles on each of the first five days this week, as her previous two matches carried over from the day before.

She will face Germany’s Jule Niemeier, the world number 97, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Watson returned to the court for her first-round doubles match with Harriet Dart, and the British duo beat Emina Bektas and Kristina Kucova 6-2 6-4.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Wimbledon#British#Slovenian
newschain

Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India

Joe Root has revealed England captain Ben Stokes has inspired his record-breaking Test team to play “like rock stars”. England went head to head with the Glastonbury festival in the entertainment stakes last weekend when they completed a series whitewash over New Zealand and have taken their status as cricket’s headline act to new heights over the last five days against India.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault. The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.
SPORTS
newschain

Public’s royal snapshots to go on show at Kensington Palace

A series of never-before-seen images of the royal family taken by members of the public are going on show at Kensington Palace this week. Snapshots include a close-up of a smiling Duchess of Cambridge receiving a posy of flowers after the Sandringham Christmas service in 2014. Also on display is...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

One match too far for ’emotionally drained’ Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

A drained Katie Boulter admitted she ran out of steam as her fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

Excitement builds for Norrie’s Wimbledon quarter-final

Excitement is building among tennis fans at Wimbledon ahead of Cameron Norrie’s quarter-final. The 26-year-old, who has become the new home favourite as the last GB singles player in the tournament, will face Belgium’s David Goffin on No.1 Court on Tuesday afternoon. Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett and Jonny...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy