Lisa Rinna Dragged by 'RHODubai' Stars After Insisting 'RHOBH' Cast Isn't 'Racist' For Picking Fight With Garcelle Beauvais

Bravo

Lisa Rinna has something to say to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans — it's not racist to pick a fight with Black housewife Garcelle Beauvais , and if you don't like it, "go watch Dubai." Needless to say, the women of The Real Housewives of Dubai aren't happy with Rinna's comment.

Rinna exploded with word vomit on her social media after viewers took issue with newcomer Diana Jenkins throwing darts at Garcelle after the seasoned television personality called the richest housewife in BH "uneducated" over her "Black content creator" comment.

When Radar spoke to Garcelle after the trailer dropped , she warned us that things were going to be messy between co-stars this season — but we weren't ready for this.

Bravo

Rinna — who did not appear on the episode this week — fired shots at everyone coming for Diana. "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” she wrote. "That’s bulls–t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

She ended her stern message with a trigger warning: “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p–sies are Go watch Dubai.”

Rinna has since deleted her post.

Despite Rinna deciding to pull her message, it didn't go unnoticed by several of RHODubai women. Star of the new franchise Chanel Ayan hit back at Rinna with a shady tweet to the delight of fans.

Bravo

“Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth," Chanel wrote, before giving RHODubai a plug. "Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #RHODUBAI@BravoTV."

Chanel's co-star Lesa Milan threw daggers too.

"She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!” Lesa replied, referring to Rinna's plastic surgery. “@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm #RHODubai#RHOBH,” RHODubai star Caroline Brooks added.

As for Garcelle, she's kept it "classy" through the mess.

Bravo

The actress-turned-reality star seemed to address the drama with a cryptic post. "Remaining classy and removing yourself from situations that might take you out of character, is a starpower," Garcelle posted with prayer hand emojis.

Rinna is also getting ripped a new one by fans.

"Lisa Rinna going on Instagram to be rude to Garcelle and make light of racism accusations, and then delete her posts after dragging Dubai into it for no reason does not sit right,” one person wrote. "Basically “if you don’t like it go back to Africa…” another commented, referring to Rinna's since-deleted post.

“I just know Lisa Rinna wanted to say go watch Atlanta but deleted it and put Dubai #RHOBH," added another.

Rinna has yet to respond to the controversy.