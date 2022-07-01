ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dragged by 'RHODubai' Stars After Insisting 'RHOBH' Cast Isn't 'Racist' For Picking Fight With Garcelle Beauvais

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9mNV_0gSBFLdC00
Bravo

Lisa Rinna has something to say to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans — it's not racist to pick a fight with Black housewife Garcelle Beauvais , and if you don't like it, "go watch Dubai." Needless to say, the women of The Real Housewives of Dubai aren't happy with Rinna's comment.

Rinna exploded with word vomit on her social media after viewers took issue with newcomer Diana Jenkins throwing darts at Garcelle after the seasoned television personality called the richest housewife in BH "uneducated" over her "Black content creator" comment.

When Radar spoke to Garcelle after the trailer dropped , she warned us that things were going to be messy between co-stars this season — but we weren't ready for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuIC9_0gSBFLdC00
Bravo

Rinna — who did not appear on the episode this week — fired shots at everyone coming for Diana. "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” she wrote. "That’s bulls–t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

She ended her stern message with a trigger warning: “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p–sies are Go watch Dubai.”

Rinna has since deleted her post.

Despite Rinna deciding to pull her message, it didn't go unnoticed by several of RHODubai women. Star of the new franchise Chanel Ayan hit back at Rinna with a shady tweet to the delight of fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voxku_0gSBFLdC00
Bravo

“Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth," Chanel wrote, before giving RHODubai a plug. "Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #RHODUBAI@BravoTV."

Chanel's co-star Lesa Milan threw daggers too.

"She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!” Lesa replied, referring to Rinna's plastic surgery. “@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm #RHODubai#RHOBH,” RHODubai star Caroline Brooks added.

As for Garcelle, she's kept it "classy" through the mess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3tMm_0gSBFLdC00
Bravo

The actress-turned-reality star seemed to address the drama with a cryptic post. "Remaining classy and removing yourself from situations that might take you out of character, is a starpower," Garcelle posted with prayer hand emojis.

Rinna is also getting ripped a new one by fans.

"Lisa Rinna going on Instagram to be rude to Garcelle and make light of racism accusations, and then delete her posts after dragging Dubai into it for no reason does not sit right,” one person wrote. "Basically “if you don’t like it go back to Africa…” another commented, referring to Rinna's since-deleted post.

“I just know Lisa Rinna wanted to say go watch Atlanta but deleted it and put Dubai #RHOBH," added another.

Rinna has yet to respond to the controversy.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Diana Jenkins Goes OFF After Garcelle Beauvais Calls Her 'Uneducated' Over 'Black Content Creator' Dispute

Real Housewives star Sanela Diana Jenkins refused to sit idly by after Garcelle Beauvais called her "uneducated" during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, defending her charitable efforts for various philanthropic institutions.ICYMI, the Beverly Hills Bravolebrity recently feuded with a woman named Kristen "Philly Diva" Dionne who runs a Bravo fan account and had posted side-by-side images of Jenkins.Dionne had reposted a meme insinuating Jenkins' appearance had changed drastically over the years, to which the reality star fired back, adding, "It can't feel good being a Black content creator."Although she publicly apologized and explained her response was...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party

Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Accused Of Stiffing Housekeepers In Bombshell 2018 Lawsuit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins was sued by her ex-housekeepers and gardener over accusations she stiffed them on wages. Radar obtained a bombshell lawsuit filed by Jenkins’ former employees in 2018. In the suit, Griselda Santana, Jorge Ramirez and Maricela Salazar sued for failure to pay overtime, failure to provide proper breaks, and failure to pay earned wages. They claimed to have demanded unpaid wages from Jenkins but she refused. Santana said she worked as Jenkins’ housekeeper from October 2014 until she was discharged on June 14, 2017. She was paid $25 an hour. Salazar started work...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
RadarOnline

Cast Shakeup! Tamra Judge & Alexis Bellino In Talks For 'RHOC' Season 17 Return, No Vicki Gunvalson

Talk about a bombshell comeback! Radar is told by multiple sources that Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are in talks with producers to join The Real Housewives of Orange County next season— but, sorry, no Vicki Gunvalson. Tamra, 54, was fired from the Bravo show in 2020 over her high salary after 12 years with the network. Gunvalson, who had been on the RHOC cast since the beginning, also left the show ahead of season 15 after being demoted.2020 was a big year for the franchise, as controversial fan-favorite Kelly Dodd was later not asked back for season 16....
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Estranged Father Jamie Tells Judge: 'I Never Authorized Any Surveillance' On Daughter's Bedroom

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie Spears has come out swinging against accusations he instructed a security firm to bug his daughter's bedroom while he was in charge of her conservatorship. Radar has obtained the bombshell declaration filed by Jamie as part of his ongoing back and forth with Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart.For months, Britney's lawyer has been demanding Jamie sit for a deposition to answer questions about money spent while he was conservator. Mathew has raised questions about hundreds of thousands paid to Britney's former business manager Lou Taylor among other questionable items. Britney and her team...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Revealed: The Raunchy Queen Whose Secret Trysts With Two SERVANTS Threatened To Bring Down The Monarchy

She was the Queen who was not amused — a stern, fearsome figure who expanded the British empire to control a quarter of the globe, and who remained in mourning for late husband Albert for more than half her life.But away from the public eye Victoria was also a woman with a healthy love of physical contact — and whose close “friendships” with two of her servants threatened to become full-blown scandals, as the hit new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" reveals.In the latest chapter of the chart-topping anthology series, "Affairs Below Stairs," the real woman behind...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shut Down! Erika Jayne Loses Battle Over $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi

A federal judge has ordered a pair of diamond earrings owned by Erika Jayne — purchased by her estranged husband Tom Girardi — to be sold off to the highest bidder to help pay the once-respected lawyer's creditors.Earlier today, a bombshell court hearing went down in the fight involving Jayne and the trustee presiding over the Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi's now-shuttered law firm.In 2020, Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy by creditors who claimed the once-respected lawyer refused to pay his debts. Jayne's husband stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many of his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Racism#Rhodubai
RadarOnline

Taylor Swift 'Got Engaged' To Joe Alwyn In Cornwall Over The Holidays, Couple's Been Keeping It Secret For 5 Months

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been keeping their engagement secret for months. Radar learned the Grammy winner's longtime lover popped the question over the holidays while the two snuck off to Cornwall.In January, RadarOnline.com reported the news — revealing Swift and Alwyn's three-day romantic getaway resulted in an engagement. One month later, the Shake It Off singer emerged from the studio and kept her left hand covered. Their engagement is making headlines again after The Sun claimed the musician and the actor have sworn "immediate family, and trusted, very old friends" to secrecy. Taylor Swift Spotted For First Time In...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Jailed Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Apologizes For Breaking NDA, Having 'Unforgiveness' In Letter To Pop Star's Mom

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander wrote a handwritten note to his former mother-in-law Lynne detailing his hopes to "make things right with the past" and delivered it before being arrested for breaking into the pop star's home on her wedding day. The letter was not dated — although it appears to be somewhat recent — and insiders told RadarOnline.com that Alexander had delivered it to Lynne's home.Given that he is still in custody for crashing Spears' nuptials, it's certain that he dropped off the note before the pop star's nuptials on June 9. We should also point out that Lynne,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

COURT DOCUMENT: Tri-Star Entertainment Made $18M During Pop Star's Grueling 13-Year Conservatorship, Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims

Legal documents obtained by Radar are shedding new light on Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and their potential involvement in Britney Spears' conservatorship. According to court papers filed by the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, the company — which is owned by Britney's former business manager Louise "Lou" Taylor — made a whopping $18 million dollars over the course of the "Lucky" singer's 13-year conservatorship. The documents note Tri Star was hired to serve as Britney's business manager by Jamie Spears around the time he placed her in the conservatorship "when Tri Star was a new company with no track...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Rushes To Court After Being Hit With $450k Judgment, Blames Ex-Husband For Delay

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener ran to court to plead with a judge to throw out the massive judgment recently slapped against her; Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Bravo star is fighting the $450k judgment entered against in the lawsuit brought by a debt collection company, Creditor’s Adjustment Bureau.As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in April, the company had been assigned debt Noella owed to her former divorce attorney. The court documents revealed Noella hired the law firm Fried and Goldsman to help her handle a 2014 paternity battle with the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Celebrity Jeweler Shafiq Ali Shares His Journey to Success

Shafiq Ali is a top designer and the founder of SunyTheJeweler, a leading jewelry brand. Known as a celebrity jeweler, Shafiq is changing the jewelry game with his unmatched designs. He has tremendous experience in the industry, having worked with other top creators across the world. Shafiq is known for sourcing and dealing directly with diamond suppliers from India and Dubai. In fact, they have their own diamond factory in Surat, India, with over 120 well-trained professional diamond setters who pride themselves on product rendering and overall craftsmanship.An industry leader, SunyTheJeweler has catered to many NFL and NBA clients and...
NFL
RadarOnline

Legendary Trader & Media Tycoon Luiz F Costa Macambira Immortalized By Artist Marcos Marin At The 2022 WIBA

Social Media’s finest gathered for the 4th annual World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The world’s top creators—which together account for half a billion followers on Instagram and TikTok were in attendance. There, among the glitzy crowd, serial legendary Monegasque entrepreneur and publishing mogul Luiz F Costa Macambira was immortalized in statue form to celebrate his presence in the media world. Artist Marcos Marin created the statue of Costa Macambira’s face in his iconic optical totem contemporary style.Marin, who is well known in the art world for creating several commissioned pieces for the Monaco...
VISUAL ART
RadarOnline

'Show Must Go On': Halsey Reacts After Fans WALK OUT Of Concert During Impassioned Abortion Rights Speech

Halsey told fans they would never stop speaking their truth after a number of concert attendees left during the singer's impassioned speech about abortion rights in Phoenix last weekend, Radar has learned. While on stage, the Grammy-nominated performer — who goes by the pronouns she/they — said their "heart breaks" because people "deserve the right to healthcare" and the "right to choose" when it comes to their bodies. "If you're mad in this audience right now, and you're sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … 'That's really f–ked up,' what you should do instead, is you should be...
PHOENIX, AZ
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

7K+
Followers
610
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy