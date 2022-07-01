ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coulee, WA

Coulee Medical Center begins reopening after being evacuated since Tuesday

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoulee Medical Center began reopening its facilities and bringing long-term patients back to the Grand Coulee hospital today, three days after an odor sickened three lab workers. The medical center said the state departments of Health, Department and Ecology and other...

www.ncwlife.com

ncwlife.com

