Coulee Medical Center begins reopening after being evacuated since Tuesday

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chelan; Douglas The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Douglas County in north central Washington South central Chelan County in north central Washington * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 304 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Island, or 13 miles southeast of Wenatchee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, East Wenatchee Bench, South Wenatchee, West Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO