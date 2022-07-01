ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Tracking Employees’ Movements Amid Plans To Can 10 Percent Of His Salaried Staff

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2A5z_0gSBE6Vl00
MEGA

Elon Musk is again taking aim at Tesla workers who want to continue to work from home despite his mandate they must return to the office by tracking their movements, Radar has learned.

Musk, who recently threatened to fire anyone at his company who did not come back to in-office work full time, is now checking how often his employees “badge in.”

One Tesla worker shared an automatic notification received via email after failing to swipe in to the office enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2qIJ_0gSBE6Vl00
MEGA

“You are receiving this email because there is no record of you using your badge to enter a Tesla facility on at least 16 days over the 30-day period ending on June 28,” the email reads.

“As a reminder, all employees are expected to be back in the office, full-time,” the message continues. “We realize that there are various reasons why you may not have badged in, including illness, vacation or traveling for business.”

The email concludes: “Whatever the case, please clear the reason for your absence with your manager by email.”

On May 31, Musk gave his employees at Tesla an ultimatum: come into the office to work or leave the company.

“Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” Musk, 51, wrote in an email. “If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42inxI_0gSBE6Vl00
MEGA

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk noted. “That is why I lived in the factory so much — so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

The billionaire businessman’s emails come on the heels of his decision to cut the size of his salaried staff at the electric carmaker by around 10 percent due to a variety of reasons, from his pessimism about the direction the economy is heading and inflation to the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine.

On June 28, Bloomberg reported Musk laid off around 200 employees at a facility in San Matteo, California, many of whom were part of Tesla’s Autopilot team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONfno_0gSBE6Vl00
MEGA

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Tesla is no longer the world's largest electric vehicle maker: China's Warren Buffet-backed BYD takes the top spot by outselling Elon Musk's company by 77,000 EVs in the first six months of this year

Elon Musk’s Tesla no longer reigns as the world’s largest electric vehicle producer. The firm is now in second place behind China-based BYD, an auto giant backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which outsold it in the first six months of this year. BYD saw a 315 percent...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga Asks: Could Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? 1 In 3 Say This

The world’s richest person turned 51 last week. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the third youngest person ranked in the top ten richest people in the world. What Happened: Thanks to a rise in the valuations of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has seen his wealth soar in recent years, which has prompted the question of if he could become the first trillionaire.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The task was not easy because skeptics about the industry were double the number of believers.
BUSINESS
KNX 1070 News Radio

Tesla deliveries slow following factory shutdown in China

Electric car giant Tesla saw a dip in deliveries last quarter after one of its largest factories, located in Shanghai, was shut down because of local COVID-19 restrictions. With the quarter wrapping up in June, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles in three months, down from the 310,048 it delivered the previous quarter.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

Does Elon Musk's Latest Move Mean Tesla Is Doomed?

On Tuesday, Tesla reportedly laid off more than 200 people working on its Autopilot software and shuttered a facility in California. Musk has called full-self driving essential to Tesla's long-term health, warning the company could be worth "basically zero" without it. The cuts are just a small portion of the...
SAN MATEO, CA
u.today

"Forever Grateful": BabyDoge Community Celebrating Anniversary of Musk Tweet

The official account of BabyDoge, one of the offshoots of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, expressed the community's gratitude to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Its borderline sycophantic tweet comes on the first anniversary of Musk's first (and only) mention of the copycat. A year ago, the centibillionaire changed the lyrics of Pinkfrog's...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE
Engadget

Pandemic-related manufacturing shutdowns catch up with Tesla

Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, the automaker on Saturday. While that’s a 25 percent year-on-year increase from the number of cars it made during Q2 2021, it’s also fewer vehicles than the company produced at the start of the year amid an “.” In the first three months of 2022, the company manufactured 305,407 cars, meaning production volume declined by 15 percent from the previous quarter.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Tesla’s run of record quarterly deliveries comes to an end thanks to China’s COVID shutdowns

Tesla announced it had delivered 254,695 vehicles during the second quarter of 2022, about an 18 percent drop from the previous quarter. The report, which was published on Tesla’s site, signals an end to a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries for Elon Musk’s company, which can mostly be attributed to lengthy COVID-related shutdowns of its factory in Shanghai.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

7K+
Followers
610
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy