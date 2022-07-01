Elon Musk Tracking Employees’ Movements Amid Plans To Can 10 Percent Of His Salaried Staff

MEGA

Elon Musk is again taking aim at Tesla workers who want to continue to work from home despite his mandate they must return to the office by tracking their movements, Radar has learned.

Musk, who recently threatened to fire anyone at his company who did not come back to in-office work full time, is now checking how often his employees “badge in.”

One Tesla worker shared an automatic notification received via email after failing to swipe in to the office enough.

MEGA

“You are receiving this email because there is no record of you using your badge to enter a Tesla facility on at least 16 days over the 30-day period ending on June 28,” the email reads.

“As a reminder, all employees are expected to be back in the office, full-time,” the message continues. “We realize that there are various reasons why you may not have badged in, including illness, vacation or traveling for business.”

The email concludes: “Whatever the case, please clear the reason for your absence with your manager by email.”

On May 31, Musk gave his employees at Tesla an ultimatum: come into the office to work or leave the company.

“Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” Musk, 51, wrote in an email. “If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

MEGA

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk noted. “That is why I lived in the factory so much — so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

The billionaire businessman’s emails come on the heels of his decision to cut the size of his salaried staff at the electric carmaker by around 10 percent due to a variety of reasons, from his pessimism about the direction the economy is heading and inflation to the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine.

On June 28, Bloomberg reported Musk laid off around 200 employees at a facility in San Matteo, California, many of whom were part of Tesla’s Autopilot team.