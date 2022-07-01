ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man arrested after leaving phone at crime scene

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man suspected of breaking into a Volusia County home was arrested after his phone was found at the crime scene.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified Cory Winston, 52, as the suspect in a June 27 burglary in Deltona.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said the victim woke up in the middle of the night to Winston standing by her bed. She told deputies that she started yelling and Winston tried to cover her mouth with his hand. He eventually let her go and walked out of the house. The sheriff’s office said nearby security cameras captured a man matching his description riding a black bicycle away from the area.

Deputies tracked Winston down after the victim discovered a cell phone in her bed with a home screen photo appearing to show him with his family. When deputies caught up with Winston at his home about 2 miles away, he was wearing the same clothing that the victim described. They also spotted a black bicycle in his open garage.

Winston told detectives that he was at home all day, but his story changed after deputies dialed a phone number he provided and it matched the phone left at the victim’s home. Winston then told investigators that he lost his phone at Walmart earlier that day, but his call history showed that he took a call within an hour of the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said that Winston resisted deputies while being interviewed and hit one of them in the face.

Winston has been charged with burglary with assault/battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and violation of probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident.

Susie Stilletto
2d ago

He was on probation for previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident?!?!? Thank goodness this lady ended up being okay.

Reply
3
 

