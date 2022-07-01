ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Says It’s ‘Been a Heartwarming Week’ After Revealing Wife’s Pregnancy

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ3Z1_0gSBDzZK00

Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife have been soaking in all the happiness and warmth that comes with a baby announcement.

McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced 10 days ago that Baby Boy McCreery is on board, with an arrival date sometime around Thanksgiving. The former American Idol said the public response has been overwhelmingly positive as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

McCreery did a telephone interview Friday morning with Bobby Bones, the syndicated radio host and one-time American Idol mentor. Bones asked McCreery about how he and his wife decided it was the right time to go public.

McCreery said they waited for a while. By then, it was becoming obvious.

McCreery said “let’s milk this thing as long as we can without telling anybody, just family and friends, kind of when we have to tell, we tell. She’s starting to show pretty good. We were on the same page there, it went pretty good. It’s been a very heartwarming week, I would say. All the texts and people reaching out. It’s been very, very sweet.”

Then McCreery offered details as to how they found out the sex of the baby. Let’s just say they stuck to a semi-old-school approach. There was no big gender reveal.

“We both wanted to wait for our 20-week ultrasound to give us a little bit of suspense,” McCreery said. “So we both found out that way.”

Former American Idol Winner Says He Can Turn Tour Bus Into Traveling Nursery

McCreery won American Idol in 2011. He was the youngest ever male winner as he beat out fellow country artist Lauren Alaina in the all-teenage final. McCreery since then has enjoyed a spectacular career crooning country music. His rich, deep voice is older beyond his years. He’s currently on a national tour, with his next stop in Fort Laramie, Ohio. Coincidentally, McCreery’s tour ends in October, although there is a stop, Dec. 9, for a show that was rescheduled from earlier this year.

We can make the case that Gabi McCreery may be the most prepared first-time mother. She works as a pediatric nurse.

“It’ll be great for me because I’ll be so nervous,” Scotty said. “If the baby coughs, I’ll be like, ‘Hey, Gabi, is this okay? What’s happening here?’ So, knowing that she has that experience, I think will be huge.”

Earlier this week, Gabi posted a photo gallery from their baby announcement. There’s Scotty, Gabi, the family dog and the baby bump.

The American Idol alum told People that the couple already had a name picked out of the newest McCreery was a girl. So finding the perfect name for a baby boy is next on the family agenda. And as for the tour, McCreery said he”ll bring Gabi and baby with him. He figures he can add another tour bus and turn it into a traveling nursery.

Comments / 11

FoxxyRider
1d ago

congrats McCreary and don't forget to give your kid just " 5 more minutes" when they want to keep playing, and having fun. blessings to you and yours.

Reply
4
Kim Hope Ballard Graham
3d ago

congratulations to you both I think you both are a beautiful couple and will be wonderful parents

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery & His Wife Post More Maternity Pics

American Idol’s season 10 champ Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are only months away from becoming first-time parents. And they’re sharing the journey with fans. Recently, the couple announced that they’re expecting a baby boy this November. And now that the news is live, they’re showing off their adorably perfect maternity pics on social media.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Zane Resting On Her 4 Days After Giving Birth

Sharna Burgess, 37, is taking in the joys of new motherhood. The Dancing with the Stars pro took to her Instagram story to share clips of her and her brand new baby boy, Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 48. In one of the clips, she was laying in bed with the newborn, as he gently snuggled into her chest. She had her hair up in a high bun and smiled into the camera with a makeup-free face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Bobby Bones
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy