San Diego, CA

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing yacht, crashing it into other boats in Newport Harbor

By Darleene Powells
 4 days ago

The San Diego man who police say stole a yacht in Newport Harbor and took it on a destructive joyride is reportedly on the lam.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Joel Praneet Siam after he failed to show for a court hearing Wednesday. The judge in his case declared him a fugitive, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Siam was arrested in March after allegedly stealing a 60-foot yacht and crashing it into several other boats in Newport Harbor . Authorities say the boat was being serviced and had the keys on board when it was stolen.

The accused joyrider had pleaded not guilty to several charges -- including grand theft, battery with serious injury, and felony vandalism – and had been released after posting $50,000 bail. He had been scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing this week.

