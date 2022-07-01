ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Japanese Officials Successfully Resist Zero-Emissions Target

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0QoL_0gSBCzbX00

Ending ICE isn’t going as planned…

If you haven’t been following international political news lately, the 48th G7 summit wrapped up on June 28. When it came to the future of the auto industry, the stakes were high with leaders pushing for a “collective goal of at least 50% zero-emission vehicles by 2030.” To be clear, zero-emissions means battery-electric or pure-electric cars, not hybrids. A report from Reuters indicates Japanese officials weren’t on board with the proposed draft of the resolution, specifically that stated zero-emissions target. And they were successful in getting it changed.

Read what happened to Johnny Depp's 'Cry Baby' motorcycle here.

Also, if you haven’t been following Japanese domestic automotive news, environmentalists have accused the industry on the island nation of being too slow in its adoption of zero-emission vehicles. That might come as a surprise since in the past Japanese brands have often been at the forefront of fuel efficiency. Also, that weariness on the part of the Japanese should be a reason to stop and consider what the other six nations are daring one another to do and why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivYz7_0gSBCzbX00

According to Reuters, the largest automaker in Japan, Toyota, lobbied the government to take a hard stance against the stated zero-emissions target at G7. That included letting the other global leaders know the country will support hybrids as much as pure-electric vehicles. Rabid environmentalists see such a compromise as a surefire way to kill the planet, despite their continued prophecies of global catastrophe coming and going without incident, because this time it will happen for real.

Reuters reports Japanese officials wanted to replace the goal of 50% zero-emissions vehicles by 2030 with “significantly increasing the sale, share and uptake of zero-emission light duty vehicles recognizing the range of pathways that members are adopting to approach these goals.” That could be interpreted many ways, which is probably the point. As stated before, Japan’s efforts were successful, probably because the country is highly influential and key for the global automotive industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZzIT_0gSBCzbX00

As you might imagine, climate activists weren’t happy with the result. After all, many have taken a no-compromise stance thanks to strong beliefs about apocalyptic results for our collective environmental sins. Just like with about everything these days, some media outlets blamed the changed statement on the war in Ukraine, more specifically on the dwindling supply of fossil fuels flowing from Russia to Europe. If only someone had warned German officials about becoming overly dependent on Putin for energy years ago.

The final result of combatting climate change was that G7 leaders announced the creation of a “Climate Club.” Sadly, it’s not a cheesy kids’ show nobody will watch – that would at least generate some cool memes. Instead, it involves the seven nations working together in coordinated fashion to achieve “climate neutrality” by 2050. In other words, they punted the football, letting people in the future deal with the continued prognostications of world-ending events because you dared drive your ICE vehicle to work.

Source: Reuters

Images via GM, Ford, Toyota

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Which Carmakers go Bankrupt First with the Death of ICE Cars?

Which Car Companies Goes Bankrupt or Restructures First?. They will be losing 50-90% of their legacy auto business from 2024-2028. When and how fast will depend upon their region and types of cars they make. Large trucks and SUVs will take 2-5 years longer to replace. China and Europe and transition about 2-4 years faster than in the USA.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Fuel Efficiency#Electric Cars#Japanese#Reuters#G7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
New York Post

US cracks down on 3 American firms sending defense tech to China

The US cracked down on three American firms for exporting military defense and other technology to China on Thursday. The US Commerce Department says the three companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC and US Prototype Inc. — received blueprints for satellite, rocket and defense prototypes from US companies, but then sent those blueprints to Chinese companies for 3-D printing, Reuters reported Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy