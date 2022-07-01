ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Douglas County group stresses need for caregivers

By Maria Lockwood
Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — A grassroots campaign is under way to address the local caregiver shortage. We Care: Douglas County was formed in 2019 to connect agencies, resources and community members. “We have had a caregiver crisis up here for a long time and COVID just exasperated all of that,...

