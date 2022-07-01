State Supreme Court upholds conviction with secret jail inmate recordings
By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by a court of appeals in the case Richard Arrington, who was convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a Green Bay shooting. Arrington was convicted in 2017 for the death of Ricardo Gomez outside a...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 7/5. A jury trial is set for a former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement in a hate crime case. Shane Nolan appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a plea hearing on charges of Substantial...
(WFRV) – The Executive Director of a daycare center in Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay over $200,000 in restitution for her role in a wire fraud scheme. According to officials, 41-year-old Nichole Genz was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for her role...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he will prosecute abortion providers if there’s an alleged violation against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. It comes as dozens of prosecutors across the country are pledging to not press charges in wake of Friday’s U.S....
Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
TOWNSHIP OF NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old Illinois woman died in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Deputies and emergency medical service crews responded to Interstate 43, north of Carstens Lake Road, around 4:35 p.m. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County SWAT situation ended with one man in custody Sunday. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Seventeenth Street for a report of a suicidal man with a handgun in his garage. Offers heard the man left the garage and...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced Wednesday to ten years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christopher Fernette, 45, pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6, 2022. During the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement determined that a...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac officer was injured while trying to take a convicted felon into custody on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue to arrest a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who had a felony warrant.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Along Wisconsin’s interstates this July, an extra set of eyes — looking down from the passenger seat of an 18-wheeler — will watch over drivers. A growing number of law enforcement agencies are realizing that if you really want to see what car drivers are up to, you need to hop into the cab of a semi-truck. That’s why the State Patrol and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association are teaming up for the ‘Trooper in a Truck’ campaign.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy should be tried as an adult for his involvement in a mass shooting at Mayfair Mall in late 2020. The teen, known only as “X.S.” in the court decision, was headed for juvenile court after Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brittany Grayson denied prosecutors’ request that he be waived into adult court. The Supreme Court reversed that decision.
MILWAUKEE - Time has passed, but the warrant for 43-year-old Isidro Garcia is still open. U.S. Marshals say a sting operation caught Garcia selling cocaine in southeastern Wisconsin. "Garcia was indicted in 2015 for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case....
Newton, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a single vehicle crash left one woman dead yesterday, on July 2, at 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim was a 47-year-old woman. The crash happened on I-43, north of Carstens Lake Road, within the town of Newton. Officials say an 18-year-old Illinois...
Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
A business lobby group challenging tax break guidance it got from the state Department of Revenue (DOR) will get to make its case in court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decision is a largely technical one. But it sets the stage for a larger challenge: whether guidance from...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and organizers say they took several safety precautions for the city’s Fourth of July celebrations prior to the deadly shooting at Highland Park, although the start of the festivities was postponed for a couple hours because of the weather. Sgt. Tom...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
