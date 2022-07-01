ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville medical school site revealed; new name is Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

By Paul Gatling
ed88radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials backing a new four-year medical school in Bentonville disclosed the next steps in its development Thursday (June 30), including a...

www.ed88radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Walton Arts Center fills new COO role

Jeffrey Mann is the new chief operating officer of the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. In the new role, Mann will oversee all facility operations, marketing and public relations of both Walton Arts Center and Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers and guide Walton Arts Center’s programming and education initiatives.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs Hospital Clinic temporarily closed due to staffing issues following the recent departure of a nurse practitioner. The urgent care clinic opened on March 1 with the intent to offer primary care as well. While searching for a primary care physician, the clinic provided urgent care services three days a week. Hospital administrators say they’re hopeful it is only a temporary move.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Health
Bentonville, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Health
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Investors claim Centerton retail center for $2.4 million

A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Walton
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alice#Whole Health Institute#Walmart Inc
magnoliareporter.com

Research tracking cattle disease turns up invasive ticks in Washington County

Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
5NEWS

Clean up on Lee Creek

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 28, Adriene Lasko went out to Lee Creek off highway 220 to go swimming. He found the popular swimming destination littered with trash. Lasko spent nearly six hours picking up about 630 pounds - yes, pounds - of trash left behind by previous guests. The total amount of waste-filled up more than 40 large trash bags that Lasko took to a dump.
NATURAL DAM, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville opens Zion Road from Vantage to Old Missouri

City officials on Friday said Zion Road from Vantage Drive to Old Missouri Road is now open to all traffic. Portions of the road have been closed since May 2021 when crews first began construction on an overhaul project on Zion between Vantage and Crossover Road (Highway 265). Crews were...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Twice as Nice: Dylan Hasz Joins Record-Setting Twin Brother, Commits to Arkansas

Don’t adjust your screen, you’re not seeing double: Arkansas now has a set of twins in its 2023 recruiting class after Dylan Hasz joined his brother, Luke Hasz, on Friday. More than five months after his twin became the first No. 1 player from Oklahoma to commit to Arkansas, Bixby, Okla., athlete Dylan Hasz announced his pledge via Twitter on the first day of July. He is the 18th public member of the Razorbacks’ class and continues a recent surge on the recruiting trail.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy