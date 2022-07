FUN (Family Unity Needed) Experts Family Game Nights. Registration at 5:30 p.m., tournament at 6 p.m. Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The FUN Experts Family Game Night are competitive, tournament-style game nights during which families compete against one another. Each team needs at least two members under the age of 18 and two adults. Wear the same color shirt and create a team name! The game nights are open to the first 10 teams of families or friends. The Mobile Recreation Unit, outfitted with games and recreational equipment, will also be on-site.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO