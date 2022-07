WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C., celebrated Independence Day on Monday with some hallmarks of the nation's capital: parades, festivals and protests. This year, the Fourth of July signifies for many a return to normalcy as virtual events have given way to in-person experiences. It also falls in the shadow of monumental Supreme Court rulings on abortion, guns and the environment that have Americans concerned about the country's future - as well as yet another mass shooting, this one in a suburb north of Chicago.

