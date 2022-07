The break between the end of the Browns’ offseason program and the start of training camp is a working one for tight end Marcus Santos-Silva. Santos-Silva signed with the Browns in May after playing college basketball at Texas Tech and VCU, so he’s making a bigger transition than most other rookies who have been playing football for years. Santos-Silva said he feels like he has “a whole new language” to learn and that he’s committing to getting the playbook down over the next few weeks.

