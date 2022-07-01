City Girls Hit The Roller Rink With Usher In 'Good Love' Video

Photo: Quality Control/Motown Records

City Girls' new song is going to get a lot of love in the clubs so they decided to do something different for their latest music video.



On Friday, July 1, the Miami dropped their brand-new single "Good Love" featuring Usher . In the official music video, Yung Miami and JT hit the roller rink with skating extraordinaire Usher . Caresha and JT bust some moves to the track inspired by Lathun's "Freak It" during a party outside the venue while Usher and his skaters flex their skills on the rink. The City Girls eventually join Usher on the rink but don't expect to see them pulling dramatic tricks while on wheels.

"Good Love" is the second single City Girls released this year. Following the success of their 2021 song "Twerkulator," Caresha and JT hopped on the Bruised soundtrack and Saucy Santana's "Shisha" before they dropped their song "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign. City Girls made the trek from Miami to New York City to film the official music video for their New York Drill-inspired record.



Based on their past two records, it seems like City Girls are preparing to release their next album. It's been two years since they dropped their sophomore album City On Lock . The 15-track album features their past hits "Jobs" and collaborations with Yo Gotti , Doja Cat , Lil Baby and Lil Durk . Since the album dropped in 2020, both City Girls have went on to do other solo efforts like Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks" and JT's verse on Summer Walker's "Ex For A Reason."



Watch City Girls and Usher put on some skates and glide in their "Good Love" video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE