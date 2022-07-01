ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MITCH VOSBURG: Al Avila committed the ultimate no-no

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sports reporter Mitch Vosburg explains why he's officially fed up with Detroit Tigers General Manager Al...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

Slowly but surely, the New York Mets are getting closer to having their ace return to the rotation later this month. Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) felt good the day after his first rehab outing and is expected to make his second start for Port St. Lucie on Friday against the Daytona Tortugas, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati on Monday, prior to the Mets' 7-4 win over the Reds.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Mets position Mark Canha in left field on Monday evening

New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Jacob deGrom to begin minor league rehab assignment on Sunday

Jacob deGrom has hit another key marker in his injury recovery, as Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter told reporters (including Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News) that deGrom will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday with the Mets’ low-A affiliate in St. Lucie. deGrom is slated to toss two innings and roughly 25 pitches.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Boston, MA
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

The MLB trade deadline has become a hot topic across the majors as of late. Multiple contending teams are already looking ahead to just how they plan on bolstering their roster come August 2, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on how several such teams are set to […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Astros ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros are red hot and look like a real threat to rival the New York Yankees for the American League crown. The Astros and Yankees were the first teams to 50 wins this season and both sides have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. In order to achieve that goal, addressing some areas of need at the trade deadline will be crucial.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Al Avila
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
FanSided

Chris Ilitch provides more evidence that he never watches the Tigers

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch’s comments at Derek Lalonde’s introductory Red Wings press conference proves that he has not watched his MLB team play this season. After parting ways with Jeff Blashill, the Detroit Red Wings concluded their head coaching search by hiring Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde. It is a big move for the Red Wings, as Lalonde had been part of the dominant Lightning teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to top rookie Riley Greene’s dramatic walk-off homer

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were excited when it was announced that Riley Greene would be called up. On Saturday, he showed why. Detroit trailed the Kansas City Royals 3-2 heading into the ninth inning of Saturday’s game. But with one out, Victor Reyes came up and sent a ball over the right field to tie things up. The game would not be tied for long.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#The Boston Red Sox#The Washington Nationals#Lions Gm
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
The Spun

USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game. On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

PREDATORS PLACE DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Nashville Predators have placed defenceman Matt Tennyson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on the opening day of free agency in 2021. He's spent parts of nine seasons in the NHL with San Jose, Carolina, Buffalo, New Jersey and Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Wrigley Field Opinion

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski left Wrigley Field on Saturday unimpressed with the venerable ballpark. Winckowski, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs in Boston's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, said the "Friendly Confines" felt "underwhelming" to him. “A little underwhelming,” Winckowski said, via MassLive's Chris...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
734
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy