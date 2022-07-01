ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Search for missing 5-year-old in Jacksonville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is peak travel time, and East Texans are taking trips...

KLTV

Mt Pleasant Plane Crash

Stateline Fireworks in Tyler saw a steady flow of customers Sunday. Store manager Maria Alvarez said sales have gone up by the day.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office located their missing K9, but the office said, “It is with great sadness as the Sheriff’s Office mourns one of the loss of our members.”. The Sheriff’s office said that Frankie was located approximately three miles away...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A log truck crash closed the area of the intersection of US 59 south and the loop in Lufkin on Monday. Lufkin police announced Loop 287 was reopened by 5:20 p.m. that evening. From a photo posted by Constable Tom Selman, it appears the truck wrecked...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

DPS: 1 dead after early Monday wreck in Lindale area

LINDALE, Texas — One person is dead after an early Monday morning crash in the Lindale area. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed one person was killed following a crash on County Road 4191. Other details about the collision are not available at this time. Dark...
LINDALE, TX
messenger-news.com

Fireworks on the Highway

EAST TEXAS – A high-speed chase that originated in Cherokee County on Tuesday evening, June 28 ended just outside of Crockett when the vehicle driven by suspects in a robbery was spiked by stop sticks. According to information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Leon Zion Washington, 22 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road reopened in Lufkin after log truck loses load

UPDATE – Loop 287 has now been reopened after a log truck lost its load in Lufkin on Monday. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound flyover and Loop 287 under S. First Street in Lufkin are closed this afternoon while a truck and timber are removed from the road after a log truck lost its […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Coffee City remembers officer who died from medical emergency

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Police Department announced the passing of an officer who died after an apparent medical emergency. The department posted on social media that EMS were unable to revive Officer Stephen Yohner after being called on Monday. Yohner had worked less than a year...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 arrested for murder after Palestine weekend shooting

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, is in the Anderson County Jail on a $800,000 bond after police say he shot a man outside of a residence. According to police, officers responded...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The tiny East Texans born today in the U.S.A.

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — These brand new East Texans joined the U.S.A. on the most patriotic day in the country this year. CHRISTUS Health shared photos from their Tyler and Longview locations of the newborns born on the Fourth of July. You can view all of their pictures below – all courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

5-year-old Jacksonville boy found

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) – Mooreland was found about one mile away from home, officials say. He is being checked out by EMS. _______________________________ JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old child was reported missing out of Jacksonville, according to officials. The child is a Black male last seen wearing no shirt or shoes, just dark blue […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NTSB investigating plane crash near Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash near Mount Pleasant. The crash reportedly happened on July 3 of a Piper PA-32, which is a small, single engine plane. No word yet on injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KLTV

One killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Lindale in the early morning hours of July Fourth. The crash has been confirmed by DPS as a hit-and-run, that happened sometime before 2 a.m. Monday on CR 4191, also known as Woodlands Drive. Several agencies responded including Lindale...
LINDALE, TX
LoneStar 92

A Surprising Place to Enjoy an Actually Amazing Breakfast in East Texas?

I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Major Wreck in Lufkin Ties Up Traffic at Highway 59 and Loop 287

Officials with the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are strongly advising motorists to avoid traveling around the south side of Lufkin near the Loop 287/Highway 59 interchange. A log truck lost its load on the northbound flyover at South 1st Street and Loop 287. Thankfully, no...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

East Texans celebrate Independence Day at Lake Palestine festival

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated Independence Day on Saturday at the second Festival at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine. “Yea it feels really good out here the waters great and crisp not too cold not too hot life is good,” says Keith Wilson. He came out to celebrate the Independence Day festival with his family.
PALESTINE, TX

