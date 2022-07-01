Search for missing 5-year-old in Jacksonville

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office located their missing K9, but the office said, “It is with great sadness as the Sheriff’s Office mourns one of the loss of our members.”. The Sheriff’s office said that Frankie was located approximately three miles away...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A log truck crash closed the area of the intersection of US 59 south and the loop in Lufkin on Monday. Lufkin police announced Loop 287 was reopened by 5:20 p.m. that evening. From a photo posted by Constable Tom Selman, it appears the truck wrecked...
LINDALE, Texas — One person is dead after an early Monday morning crash in the Lindale area. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed one person was killed following a crash on County Road 4191. Other details about the collision are not available at this time. Dark...
EAST TEXAS – A high-speed chase that originated in Cherokee County on Tuesday evening, June 28 ended just outside of Crockett when the vehicle driven by suspects in a robbery was spiked by stop sticks. According to information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Leon Zion Washington, 22 of...
As most people in East Texas were preparing for a fun 4th of July weekend there was one couple in Longview, Texas that was looking forward to stealing some jewelry. The couple is now wanted for aggravated robbery but the Longview, Texas Police Department needs your help identifying the people responsible for committing the crime.
Morally leaving dogs outside or dumping them has always been wrong. Thanks to new laws you can now be head legally responsible for these actions. One man in Jacksonville, TX, I mean Whitehouse, TX, may soon get a firsthand lesson in that. According to Nicholas Pet Haven, this dude apparently...
MT. PLEASANT, Texas — Four people were airlifted to Tyler hospitals after a plane crash late Sunday night while on approach to land at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport. The Tri-County Press reported crashed happened just off County Road 4530 around 11 p.m. The plane, a Piper PA-32-300, departed...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Police Department announced the passing of an officer who died after an apparent medical emergency. The department posted on social media that EMS were unable to revive Officer Stephen Yohner after being called on Monday. Yohner had worked less than a year...
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, is in the Anderson County Jail on a $800,000 bond after police say he shot a man outside of a residence. According to police, officers responded...
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — These brand new East Texans joined the U.S.A. on the most patriotic day in the country this year. CHRISTUS Health shared photos from their Tyler and Longview locations of the newborns born on the Fourth of July. You can view all of their pictures below – all courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity […]
UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) – Mooreland was found about one mile away from home, officials say. He is being checked out by EMS. _______________________________ JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old child was reported missing out of Jacksonville, according to officials. The child is a Black male last seen wearing no shirt or shoes, just dark blue […]
I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
Officials with the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are strongly advising motorists to avoid traveling around the south side of Lufkin near the Loop 287/Highway 59 interchange. A log truck lost its load on the northbound flyover at South 1st Street and Loop 287. Thankfully, no...
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated Independence Day on Saturday at the second Festival at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine. “Yea it feels really good out here the waters great and crisp not too cold not too hot life is good,” says Keith Wilson. He came out to celebrate the Independence Day festival with his family.
