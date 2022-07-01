ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, MD

Man charged with setting 4 fires in Hampstead on Wednesday

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8MdA_0gSB5CQw00

A 33-year-old man was charged with setting four fires in Hampstead, Carroll County, on Wednesday evening, destroying someone's camper trailer and damaging property in the area of Robert's Field Shopping Center.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said Wesley C. England, 33, was arrested by Hampstead police after he was found walking away from his latest fire.

It began at about 4:30 p.m. June 29, when a passerby saw a fire at the back of Wendy's, on North Woods Trail.

At about the same time, two other fires were found. An off-duty Baltimore County police officer reported that a trash can was on fire in front of H&R Block in the Robert's Field Shopping Center. Pine needles and grass were also on fire in the area of Crystla Court.

Just after 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a camper trailer on fire in the 4600 Upper Beckleysville Road. The suspect reportedly went into a home on the property without permission. England was later found in the area of Indian Court and admitted he set all four fires.

He was ordered held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Carroll County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Hampstead, MD
abc27.com

Mechanicsburg man charged with harassment, fleeing police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 24 at approximately 7:55 a.m. the East Pennsboro Township Police (EPTP) responded to a fight near Holtz Road and Tower Road in Enola. When the officers arrived they saw a man on a motorcycle who fled the scene at a high speed.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Thief Pulls Bushes Out of the Ground

On Friday, the Chambersburg Police Department took a report for theft of three bushes and three plants. In the last month, we have reported the theft of Pokemon cards and pecan nuts. This adds to the list of odd thefts. Let’s hope they have a green thumb and the plants were not harmed further.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Mother Of Abandoned Newborn Receives 18-Month Sentence

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — The mother of a newborn girl who was found abandoned in the woods has been sentenced to 18 months of incarceration but may be able to serve much of the time in a residential facility. The Capital Gazette newspaper reports that Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack last week sentenced Olivia Dee-Rose Thompson to 10 years in jail, suspended after 18 months. Thompson’s lawyer, Debra Saltz, said the judge left open an opportunity to reconsider Thompson’s sentence. McCormack scheduled a hearing in August to weigh the possibility of Thompson being released to a residential treatment program if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Crystla Court#Indian Court
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Police looking for Target store robbers who threatened employee

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM_) — Police in Manheim Township are looking for two people who have stolen items from two separate Target stores in Lancaster County. According to police, on Saturday, June 25 at around 9 p.m., two people entered the target on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and were able to push out $480.67 worth of merchandise.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
H&R Block
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman steals items from store with two young children in tow

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman who was accompanied by two young children put items in a backpack and walked out of a Snyder County store without paying. State police at Selinsgrove say the unidentified white woman was at Best Buy in Monroe Township on May 25 when she left without paying for multiple items. The woman allegedly concealed the items in a black backpack and left without stopping to pay for the merchandise. The woman was seen leaving the parking lot with two young children in a 2004-2005 silver Ford Taurus. Total value of merchandise stolen is $190. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. Trooper Wiliam Shreve is investigating.
SELINSGROVE, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Car crashes into northeast Baltimore store Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress" The post Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy