Man charged with setting 4 fires in Hampstead on Wednesday

A 33-year-old man was charged with setting four fires in Hampstead, Carroll County, on Wednesday evening, destroying someone's camper trailer and damaging property in the area of Robert's Field Shopping Center.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said Wesley C. England, 33, was arrested by Hampstead police after he was found walking away from his latest fire.

It began at about 4:30 p.m. June 29, when a passerby saw a fire at the back of Wendy's, on North Woods Trail.

At about the same time, two other fires were found. An off-duty Baltimore County police officer reported that a trash can was on fire in front of H&R Block in the Robert's Field Shopping Center. Pine needles and grass were also on fire in the area of Crystla Court.

Just after 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a camper trailer on fire in the 4600 Upper Beckleysville Road. The suspect reportedly went into a home on the property without permission. England was later found in the area of Indian Court and admitted he set all four fires.

He was ordered held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.