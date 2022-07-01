ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Netflix's latest movie joins forces with Waze for new navigation voices

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Waze is partnering with upcoming Netflix movie The Sea Beast to bring new voices, modes and vehicle icons to the Google-owned navigation app.

Available for a limited time this summer, the features will give drivers access to route guidance spoken by child stowaway-turned-monster hunter Maisie and her pet monster Blue.

There are also three “monstrous moods” to choose from, called Blue, Red and Yellow, and a new lifeboat icon to show the driver’s position on a map.

Intended to be an immersive experience, Maisie translates for Blue, and the pair will help you get to know some other Beasts from the film as you explore each of the three modes. We suspect the technique here is, show you kids the film then use Waze to keep them entertained on that summer road trip you've got planned.

With Sea Beast mode enabled, Waze invites drivers to “get ready to explore the world together, on a journey full of surprise, wonder and funny banter,” but we’ll leave you to be the judges of the latter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GswBL_0gSB4lAS00

(Image credit: Waze)

To access the Sea Beast moods and voices, go to settings in the Waze app, then Voice & Sound -> Waze voice. To change your vehicle icon to the lifeboat, go to the settings app and navigate to Map display -> Car icon.

The Sea Beast comes to Netflix, and will be shown in select cinemas, on 8 July, and the accompanying Waze copilot experience is available globally, in English only, now and for a limited time to coincide with the release.

This isn’t the first time Waze has added a new copilot mode to the navigation app. To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last month, an impression of the monarch was added to the app , along with royal trivia and a temporary new car icon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
T3

T3

244
Followers
677
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy