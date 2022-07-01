ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Raptors Sign Otto Porter Jr. to Two-Year Deal

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgdyX_0gSB4iWH00

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed Otto Porter to a multi-year deal

You can never have enough two-way wings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Toronto Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said he wanted to build a team full of players like OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Pascal Siakam, and so far that's exactly what he's done this offseason. After re-signing Chris Boucher and Thad Young to multi-year deals, Toronto has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Otto Porter, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The specifics of the deal have yet to be reported, but the 6-foot-8 Porter will certainly take up the majority of Toronto's mid-level exception. The Raptors will likely use whatever is left to sign Christian Koloko, the team's second-round pick, to a multi-year deal.

Porter, 28, fills a role for Toronto as another 3-and-D wing player who shot 37% from behind the arc while averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season as a bench player for the Golden State Warriors. He's another versatile player who should fit Toronto's defensive system as someone who can defend multiple positions and switch freely throughout Nick Nurse's complex scheme.

With Porter under contract and most of Toronto's rotation now set, expect the Raptors to spend the next little while adding players to their training camp invite list while sorting out contract specifics with Justin Champagnie and David Johnson.

Further Reading

Raptors among 5 most likely destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas says

Report: Raptors re-sign Thad Young to two-year deal

Report: Chris Boucher re-signs in Toronto on multi-year deal

Report: Fred VanVleet 'heading toward' extension approaching of 4 Years, $110 million

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks guard had rough reaction to getting traded

One NBA player got a very rude awakening this week. Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter was involved in a trade Friday with the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks dealt him for Kings forwards Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless (plus a future first-round pick). Huerter, who was drafted by Atlanta and had...
ATLANTA, GA
Inside The Warriors

Injury Update: James Wiseman Progresses to 5-on-5

Shortly after it was announced that James Wiseman would participate in the Las Vegas Summer League, the young center played his first 5-on-5 action since being reintegrated from injury. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported the latest on the big man’s progress, adding that he’s still on track to participate in Summer League action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
610
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy