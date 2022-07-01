ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson Died of Fentanyl, Cocaine Overdose

By Noah Strackbein
The late Baltimore Ravens defender was 26-years-old.

Late Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson passed away late last month at just 26-years-old. According to a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner , the former NFL player's death was due to a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

Ferguson was found unresponsive in a home several weeks ago as the team separated before training camp. At the time, Baltimore police said they could not rule out a possible overdose.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Ravens. He was a father of three, all under the age of five.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Ferguson's children following his death.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement following his death, saying, "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Comments / 143

JJ34
3d ago

I don't know the young man personally, but I live in Ruston, where he attended college, and some of his former college teammates immediately said, "Overdose," when his body was found. They claim he partied hard and used drugs heavy throughout college. I hate that for this young man. Rest in peace, young sir.

Reply(2)
39
twatwaffle
3d ago

a fund raiser?? how many millions was this guy making a year for 4 years? be grateful for any money you have which is more that most people and stop asking for handouts over a suicide

Reply(5)
42
Melony Phillips
3d ago

Funds stop help the children with what? If he was the amazing father they claim then his children should be taken care of. Not only that he played in the NFL, there should be plenty of money for his children

Reply(5)
19
