Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson Died of Fentanyl, Cocaine Overdose

The late Baltimore Ravens defender was 26-years-old.

Late Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson passed away late last month at just 26-years-old. According to a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner , the former NFL player's death was due to a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

Ferguson was found unresponsive in a home several weeks ago as the team separated before training camp. At the time, Baltimore police said they could not rule out a possible overdose.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Ravens. He was a father of three, all under the age of five.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Ferguson's children following his death.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement following his death, saying, "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Larry Ogunjobi Opens Up About Meeting With Mike Tomlin

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback

Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield