Millions Hit The Road For U.S. Fourth Of July Holiday

By Doyinsola Oladipo, Gigi Zamora
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people traveling by car and airplane for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to climb near pre-pandemic levels, a test for U.S. airlines that have struggled with inadequate staffing and flight cancellations this summer. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and bottled-up travel demand are translating...

