ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Overnight hit and run in Little Rock leaves Texas man dead

By Bill Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5S60_0gSB25Rj00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators said one man is dead following an overnight hit and run on an Interstate 30 service road in southwest Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the area near 11701 I-30 Service Road, across the interstate from the Outlets of Little Rock, just after 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, the officer spotted a man, later identified as 41-year-old Terrell Hillard of Texarkana, Texas, lying in the road.

Little Rock police investigating Thursday night shooting on Woodford Drive

The officers said Hillard was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the LRPD Accident Reconstruction team was brought in to review the scene, and they said their preliminary investigation indicated that Hillard was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Detectives have not released any information on a possible suspect in this case or details on what vehicle may have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.

LRPD investigating after report of shooting on Sibley Hole Road

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with any information on this crash or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call investigators at 501-918-5108.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Police respond to second shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex. Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred. The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
THV11

Police: Overnight homicide leaves one dead on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Colonel Glenn. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn and left one person dead. Police said that a woman was also injured during the incident, with the woman...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Man in hospital after shooting on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that some kind of police incident began close to 1:30p.m. on Monday afternoon. Little Rock police and the Arkansas State police were at a scene on Interstate 630 Westbound. Reports said that a shooting between two...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc#Klrt Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
travelnowsmart.com

Is There a Serial Killer in Hot Springs?

Is there a serial killer in Hot Springs? Yes, according to the FBI, there is. The FBI, National Park Service, and the Arkansas State Police are investigating, and they’re asking the public to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious. The victims of the serial stabbers are Paige Autumn White and Aaron Goodwin. These two people were found dead at hot springs. If you’ve been to Hot Springs and suspect a serial killer, contact the FBI immediately.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Teenager dead after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake

GREERS FERRY, Ark — A teenage boy has died after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities confirmed. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday as authorities responded to a call of a teenage boy failing to return to the surface after jumping into the lake.
GREERS FERRY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy