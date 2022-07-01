Overnight hit and run in Little Rock leaves Texas man dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators said one man is dead following an overnight hit and run on an Interstate 30 service road in southwest Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the area near 11701 I-30 Service Road, across the interstate from the Outlets of Little Rock, just after 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, the officer spotted a man, later identified as 41-year-old Terrell Hillard of Texarkana, Texas, lying in the road.

The officers said Hillard was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the LRPD Accident Reconstruction team was brought in to review the scene, and they said their preliminary investigation indicated that Hillard was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Detectives have not released any information on a possible suspect in this case or details on what vehicle may have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with any information on this crash or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call investigators at 501-918-5108.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.