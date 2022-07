"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO