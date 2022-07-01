ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23rd Annual Charlevoix Summer Art Show features arts, crafts

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
CHARLEVOIX — The annual Charlevoix Summer Art Show kicked off the season last weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26. The show featured a mix of art and crafts displayed in East Park on Round Lake in downtown Charlevoix. Participating artists were selected to ensure a well-rounded show with many fun and unique items on display, as noted by the host organization, the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce.

