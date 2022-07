FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We’ll warm up slowly over the holiday weekend, going from the mid 80s on Saturday back to hitting 90s by Independence Day. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s, making for a comfortable start to Sunday. We’ll see more sunshine for the second half of the weekend as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s across NE Indiana and NW Ohio.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO