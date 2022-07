Pokemon Unite could be bringing in a brand new mechanic into the game, which has the potential to make one Pokemon much more powerful. Earlier this week, a well-known Pokemon dataminer and leaker named Eclipse started sharing assets for some upcoming roster additions and other features. While the biggest news was that Tyranitar, Buzzwole, and Glaceon would all be added to the game over the next two months as playable characters, one asset showed a variety of new Pikachu Holowear as well as a Gigantamax Pikachu. Eclipse admitted they didn't know what the assets were for, but they seemed to indicate that a playable Gigantamax Pikachu was on the way to Pokemon Unite.

2 DAYS AGO