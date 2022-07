Just a few weeks ago, talk show aficionados witnessed the end of an era, as The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode. The fan-favorite series signed off after 13 years, without the titular host actually being there. Williams, who’d had a revolving door of guest hosts filling in for her since last year, is currently in the process of planning her post-talk show future. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd is set to take over the veteran host’s former timeslot with her own program. Avid fans are more than likely sorry to see Williams go and, unfortunately for them, they just got hit with some more bad news.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO